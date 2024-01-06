Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 3:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Saturday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: OT Dylan Cook, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DE DeMarvin Leal, LB Blake Martinez, CB Darius Rush, S Trenton Thompson, QB Mitch Trubisky. BALTIMORE: WR Odell Beckham, WR Zay Flowers, S Kyle Hamilton, LB Malik Harrison, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Lamar Jackson, OG Kevin Zeitler.

