NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Saturday PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: OT Dylan…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Saturday

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: OT Dylan Cook, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, DE DeMarvin Leal, LB Blake Martinez, CB Darius Rush, S Trenton Thompson, QB Mitch Trubisky. BALTIMORE: WR Odell Beckham, WR Zay Flowers, S Kyle Hamilton, LB Malik Harrison, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Lamar Jackson, OG Kevin Zeitler.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.