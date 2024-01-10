Defending champion Adam Siao Him Fa leads European figure skating championships after short program

KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — Adam Siao Him Fa is on track to retain his European figure skating title after he…

French skater Siao Him Fa’s artistry paid off as he scored 94.13 points to take the lead at the championships despite having to put both hands down to steady himself on the landing of his opening jump.

Lukas Britschgi is in second place for Switzerland on 91.17 ahead of Friday’s free skate and Estonian skater Aleksandr Selevko was a surprise third on 90.05 after smashing his personal best score.

Last year’s silver medalist Matteo Rizzo of Italy goes into the free skate almost 14 points behind Siao Him Fa in sixth after doubling what should have been a quadruple toeloop jump. His difficulties were nothing compared to those of Kevin Aymoz, though. Twice a Grand Prix medalist this season, the French skater failed even to qualify for the free skate in 31st after a short program packed with errors and a fall.

Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia took the lead in the pairs short program in their first season together.

The 18-year-old Metelkina and 21-year-old Berulava, who were both born in Russia, had previously competed at elite level with other partners. They had only skated in three junior competitions and one second-tier senior event together before Wednesday, going undefeated so far. They took the lead with a score of 71.30 points.

Another newly formed pair, Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, were in second place on 69.63. They avoided major mistakes but were three points shy of the short-program score which helped them win last month’s Grand Prix Finals. Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise were in third for Italy on 67.05.

Defending champions Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy were seventh on 61.52 after a series of mistakes in their short program. The pairs competition concludes with the free skate Thursday.

Russia and Belarus are not competing at the European Championships because they remain barred from International Skating Union events following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

