Nets’ Ben Simmons sidelined by a knee injury just 1 game after returning from a back injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons won’t play Wednesday for the Brooklyn Nets because of a knee injury, one game after returning from a 38-game absence with a back injury.

Simmons landed awkwardly after blocking a shot without about 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the Nets’ 147-114 victory over Utah on Monday. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons had swelling in his left knee and he was ruled out for Brooklyn’s game against Phoenix.

Vaughn said an MRI exam showed no structural damage to the knee and said Simmons would be listed as day to day.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft hadn’t played since Nov. 6 because of a pinched nerve in his lower back before returning Monday with 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

