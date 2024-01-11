NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Thursday No. 1 Purdue (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday. No. 2 Houston (14-1) did not play.…

Thursday

No. 1 Purdue (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.

No. 2 Houston (14-1) did not play. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 3 Kansas (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 4 UConn (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Sunday.

No. 5 Tennessee (11-4) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Saturday.

No. 6 Kentucky (12-2) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 7 North Carolina (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 8 Arizona (12-3) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Saturday.

No. 9 Oklahoma (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 10 Illinois (12-3) beat Michigan St. 71-68. Next: vs. Maryland, Sunday.

No. 11 Marquette (11-5) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Monday.

No. 11 Duke (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

No. 13 Memphis (14-2) did not play. Next: at Wichita St., Sunday.

No. 14 Baylor (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday.

No. 15 Wisconsin (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 16 Auburn (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Saturday.

No. 17 Colorado St. (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Air Force, Tuesday.

No. 18 BYU (12-3) did not play. Next: at UCF, Saturday.

No. 19 San Diego St. (14-2) did not play. Next: at New Mexico, Saturday.

No. 20 Utah St. (15-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Saturday.

No. 21 Clemson (11-4) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

No. 22 Creighton (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

No. 23 Gonzaga (11-5) lost to Santa Clara 77-76. Next: at Pepperdine, Thursday.

No. 24 FAU (12-4) beat Tulane 85-84. Next: vs. UAB, Sunday.

No. 25 Texas (12-3) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

