NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg D.Taylor, Minnesota 6 138 799 5 133.2 C.Schrader, Missouri 13 276 1617 14 124.4 O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 14 285 1732 21 123.7 K.Vidal, Troy 14 297 1661 14 118.6 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 13 289 1542 10 118.6 O.Hampton, North Carolina 13 253 1504 15 115.7 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 12 221 1351 14 112.6 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 12 274 1350 13 112.5 A.Estime, Notre Dame 12 210 1341 18 111.8 R.Harvey, UCF 13 226 1416 16 108.9 J.Ott, California 12 244 1303 12 108.6 P.Boone, Toledo 13 194 1400 15 107.7 J.Brooks, Texas 11 187 1139 10 103.5 I.Mahdi, Texas State 13 223 1331 10 102.4 E.Bailey, TCU 12 223 1209 8 100.8 Q.Cooley, Liberty 14 221 1401 16 100.1 A.Brown, N. Illinois 13 212 1296 10 99.7 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 12 169 1191 18 99.2 J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 12 189 1190 17 99.2 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 12 194 1185 9 98.8 D.Neal, Kansas 13 203 1280 16 98.5 M.Hughes, Tulane 14 258 1378 7 98.4 K.Monangai, Rutgers 13 242 1262 8 97.1 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 12 236 1157 12 96.4 H.Waylee, Wyoming 10 164 947 5 94.7 R.Ali, Marshall 12 212 1135 15 94.6 J.Daniels, LSU 12 135 1134 10 94.5 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 13 223 1226 10 94.3 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 12 231 1131 10 94.2 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 10 156 926 11 92.6 L.Webb, South Alabama 11 186 1007 16 91.5 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 11 189 1003 10 91.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 181 984 12 89.5 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 13 271 1158 15 89.1 B.Watson, Memphis 13 192 1152 14 88.6 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 12 192 1047 5 87.2 M.Cooper, Ball St. 12 227 1043 4 86.9 R.Davis, Kentucky 13 199 1129 14 86.8 J.Jordan, Louisville 13 181 1128 13 86.8 E.Michel, Air Force 11 204 950 11 86.4 T.Castellanos, Boston College 13 215 1113 13 85.6 D.Johnson, Washington 14 233 1195 16 85.4 A.Adeyi, North Texas 12 143 1017 6 84.8 J.Wright, Tennessee 12 137 1013 4 84.4 B.Irving, Oregon 14 186 1180 11 84.3 B.Corum, Michigan 15 258 1245 27 83.0 B.Daily, Army 11 215 901 7 81.9 L.Allen, Syracuse 13 245 1064 9 81.8 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 13 174 1059 7 81.5 J.White, Georgia Southern 11 160 889 9 80.8 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 12 172 966 9 80.5 K.Salter, Liberty 14 163 1089 12 77.8 R.Amos, Miami (Ohio) 14 210 1075 13 76.8 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 11 173 834 5 75.8 J.Hunter, Auburn 12 159 909 7 75.8 M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 12 146 897 7 74.8 P.Mafah, Clemson 13 179 965 13 74.2 A.Watkins, Tulsa 12 197 889 4 74.1 D.Edwards, Georgia 12 165 880 13 73.3 K.Robichaux, Boston College 11 163 780 8 70.9 C.Steele, UCLA 12 167 847 6 70.6 T.Benson, Florida St. 13 156 905 14 69.6 K.Allen, Penn St. 13 172 902 6 69.4 W.Shipley, Clemson 12 167 827 5 68.9 C.Edwards, Uconn 9 123 618 4 68.7 T.Etienne, Florida 11 131 753 8 68.5 M.Johnson, Florida 12 152 817 5 68.1 D.Hankins, UTEP 12 157 812 5 67.7 S.Bangura, Ohio 12 178 811 7 67.6 D.Mockobee, Purdue 12 172 807 6 67.2 J.Brown, UAB 12 158 803 12 66.9 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 12 171 798 11 66.5 J.Jackson, Utah 12 161 797 4 66.4 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 13 173 863 10 66.4 N.Carter, Michigan St. 12 186 792 4 66.0 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 12 164 788 9 65.7 Q.Conley, San Jose St. 13 131 842 9 64.8 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 9 121 573 4 63.7 T.Harden, UCLA 13 156 827 8 63.6 J.McClellan, Alabama 14 180 890 8 63.6 A.Tecza, Navy 12 126 758 5 63.2 J.Waters, Duke 13 153 819 12 63.0 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 13 166 818 5 62.9 B.Brown, South Florida 13 203 809 11 62.2 L.McCammon, FAU 11 149 681 5 61.9 D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 15 175 925 7 61.7 O.Adaway, North Texas 12 123 738 6 61.5 M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan 12 144 737 5 61.4 N.Wright, South Florida 13 180 797 8 61.3 K.Kelly, Ball St. 12 134 723 7 60.2 K.Barnes, UTSA 12 147 715 6 59.6 Z.Webb, Jacksonville St. 12 132 708 7 59.0 M.Anderson, South Carolina 12 143 707 3 58.9 L.Williams, Iowa 14 170 821 1 58.6 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 10 137 586 5 58.6 N.Singleton, Penn St. 13 171 752 8 57.8 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 13 159 736 10 56.6 T.Burgess, UTEP 11 124 620 2 56.4 B.Armstrong, NC State 12 143 665 7 55.4 Z.Larrier, Air Force 11 142 605 6 55.0 V.Davis, UNLV 14 145 760 7 54.3 L.Lingard, Akron 12 143 641 4 53.4 S.Evans, E. Michigan 12 142 635 12 52.9 R.Hemby, Maryland 13 142 680 4 52.3 R.Cook, Buffalo 12 148 609 6 50.8 C.Porter, Northwestern 13 166 651 4 50.1 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 11 120 548 1 49.8 G.Garcia, Kent St. 11 138 544 2 49.5 K.Black, James Madison 13 142 637 1 49.0 H.Haarberg, Nebraska 10 120 483 5 48.3 S.Dollars, Nevada 11 151 527 6 47.9 D.Richardson, Baylor 11 125 519 1 47.2 S.Lawrence, FIU 12 125 566 4 47.2 E.Jones, Cincinnati 12 155 560 4 46.7 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 13 136 576 2 44.3 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 12 128 528 5 44.0 J.Glover, Utah 13 137 562 2 43.2 J.Thomas, Kent St. 11 133 454 2 41.3 B.Lewis, Nevada 12 120 495 4 41.2 J.Milroe, Alabama 13 161 531 12 40.8 R.Harris, East Carolina 12 129 485 5 40.4 P.Thorne, Auburn 13 134 515 3 39.6 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 12 123 470 5 39.2 G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 13 131 497 11 38.2 O.Allison, Ohio 12 139 452 3 37.7 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 12 161 447 2 37.2 D.Smith, Houston 12 138 428 6 35.7 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 12 139 402 2 33.5 K.Pace, Virginia 12 125 382 1 31.8 J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan 12 121 366 10 30.5 J.Lamson, Stanford 12 120 334 5 27.8 G.Wilson, Old Dominion 12 130 291 4 24.2 C.Ward, Washington St. 12 120 144 8 12.0

