NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|6
|138
|799
|5
|133.2
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|13
|276
|1617
|14
|124.4
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|14
|285
|1732
|21
|123.7
|K.Vidal, Troy
|14
|297
|1661
|14
|118.6
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|13
|289
|1542
|10
|118.6
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|13
|253
|1504
|15
|115.7
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|12
|221
|1351
|14
|112.6
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|12
|274
|1350
|13
|112.5
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|12
|210
|1341
|18
|111.8
|R.Harvey, UCF
|13
|226
|1416
|16
|108.9
|J.Ott, California
|12
|244
|1303
|12
|108.6
|P.Boone, Toledo
|13
|194
|1400
|15
|107.7
|J.Brooks, Texas
|11
|187
|1139
|10
|103.5
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|13
|223
|1331
|10
|102.4
|E.Bailey, TCU
|12
|223
|1209
|8
|100.8
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|14
|221
|1401
|16
|100.1
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|13
|212
|1296
|10
|99.7
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|12
|169
|1191
|18
|99.2
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|12
|189
|1190
|17
|99.2
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|12
|194
|1185
|9
|98.8
|D.Neal, Kansas
|13
|203
|1280
|16
|98.5
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|14
|258
|1378
|7
|98.4
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|13
|242
|1262
|8
|97.1
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|12
|236
|1157
|12
|96.4
|H.Waylee, Wyoming
|10
|164
|947
|5
|94.7
|R.Ali, Marshall
|12
|212
|1135
|15
|94.6
|J.Daniels, LSU
|12
|135
|1134
|10
|94.5
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|13
|223
|1226
|10
|94.3
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|12
|231
|1131
|10
|94.2
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|10
|156
|926
|11
|92.6
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|11
|186
|1007
|16
|91.5
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|11
|189
|1003
|10
|91.2
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|11
|181
|984
|12
|89.5
|D.Johnson, Washington
|13
|222
|1162
|16
|89.4
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|13
|271
|1158
|15
|89.1
|B.Watson, Memphis
|13
|192
|1152
|14
|88.6
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|12
|192
|1047
|5
|87.2
|M.Cooper, Ball St.
|12
|227
|1043
|4
|86.9
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|13
|199
|1129
|14
|86.8
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|13
|181
|1128
|13
|86.8
|E.Michel, Air Force
|11
|204
|950
|11
|86.4
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|13
|215
|1113
|13
|85.6
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|12
|143
|1017
|6
|84.8
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|12
|137
|1013
|4
|84.4
|B.Irving, Oregon
|14
|186
|1180
|11
|84.3
|B.Daily, Army
|11
|215
|901
|7
|81.9
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|13
|245
|1064
|9
|81.8
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|13
|174
|1059
|7
|81.5
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|11
|160
|889
|9
|80.8
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|12
|172
|966
|9
|80.5
|B.Corum, Michigan
|14
|237
|1111
|25
|79.4
|K.Salter, Liberty
|14
|163
|1089
|12
|77.8
|R.Amos, Miami (Ohio)
|14
|210
|1075
|13
|76.8
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|11
|173
|834
|5
|75.8
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|12
|159
|909
|7
|75.8
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|12
|146
|897
|7
|74.8
|P.Mafah, Clemson
|13
|179
|965
|13
|74.2
|A.Watkins, Tulsa
|12
|197
|889
|4
|74.1
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|12
|165
|880
|13
|73.3
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|11
|163
|780
|8
|70.9
|C.Steele, UCLA
|12
|167
|847
|6
|70.6
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|13
|156
|905
|14
|69.6
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|13
|172
|902
|6
|69.4
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|12
|167
|827
|5
|68.9
|C.Edwards, Uconn
|9
|123
|618
|4
|68.7
|T.Etienne, Florida
|11
|131
|753
|8
|68.5
|M.Johnson, Florida
|12
|152
|817
|5
|68.1
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|12
|157
|812
|5
|67.7
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|12
|178
|811
|7
|67.6
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|12
|172
|807
|6
|67.2
|J.Brown, UAB
|12
|158
|803
|12
|66.9
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|12
|171
|798
|11
|66.5
|J.Jackson, Utah
|12
|161
|797
|4
|66.4
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|13
|173
|863
|10
|66.4
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|12
|186
|792
|4
|66.0
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|12
|164
|788
|9
|65.7
|Q.Conley, San Jose St.
|13
|131
|842
|9
|64.8
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|9
|121
|573
|4
|63.7
|T.Harden, UCLA
|13
|156
|827
|8
|63.6
|J.McClellan, Alabama
|14
|180
|890
|8
|63.6
|A.Tecza, Navy
|12
|126
|758
|5
|63.2
|J.Waters, Duke
|13
|153
|819
|12
|63.0
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|13
|166
|818
|5
|62.9
|B.Brown, South Florida
|13
|203
|809
|11
|62.2
|L.McCammon, FAU
|11
|149
|681
|5
|61.9
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|15
|175
|925
|7
|61.7
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|12
|123
|738
|6
|61.5
|M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan
|12
|144
|737
|5
|61.4
|N.Wright, South Florida
|13
|180
|797
|8
|61.3
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|12
|134
|723
|7
|60.2
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|12
|147
|715
|6
|59.6
|Z.Webb, Jacksonville St.
|12
|132
|708
|7
|59.0
|M.Anderson, South Carolina
|12
|143
|707
|3
|58.9
|L.Williams, Iowa
|14
|170
|821
|1
|58.6
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|10
|137
|586
|5
|58.6
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|13
|171
|752
|8
|57.8
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|13
|159
|736
|10
|56.6
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|11
|124
|620
|2
|56.4
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|12
|143
|665
|7
|55.4
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|11
|142
|605
|6
|55.0
|V.Davis, UNLV
|14
|145
|760
|7
|54.3
|L.Lingard, Akron
|12
|143
|641
|4
|53.4
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|12
|142
|635
|12
|52.9
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|13
|142
|680
|4
|52.3
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|12
|148
|609
|6
|50.8
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|13
|166
|651
|4
|50.1
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|11
|120
|548
|1
|49.8
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|11
|138
|544
|2
|49.5
|K.Black, James Madison
|13
|142
|637
|1
|49.0
|H.Haarberg, Nebraska
|10
|120
|483
|5
|48.3
|S.Dollars, Nevada
|11
|151
|527
|6
|47.9
|D.Richardson, Baylor
|11
|125
|519
|1
|47.2
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|12
|125
|566
|4
|47.2
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|12
|155
|560
|4
|46.7
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|13
|136
|576
|2
|44.3
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|12
|128
|528
|5
|44.0
|J.Glover, Utah
|13
|137
|562
|2
|43.2
|J.Thomas, Kent St.
|11
|133
|454
|2
|41.3
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|12
|120
|495
|4
|41.2
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|13
|161
|531
|12
|40.8
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|12
|129
|485
|5
|40.4
|P.Thorne, Auburn
|13
|134
|515
|3
|39.6
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|12
|123
|470
|5
|39.2
|G.Wimsatt, Rutgers
|13
|131
|497
|11
|38.2
|O.Allison, Ohio
|12
|139
|452
|3
|37.7
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|12
|161
|447
|2
|37.2
|D.Smith, Houston
|12
|138
|429
|6
|35.8
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|12
|139
|402
|2
|33.5
|K.Pace, Virginia
|12
|125
|382
|1
|31.8
|J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan
|12
|121
|366
|10
|30.5
|J.Lamson, Stanford
|12
|120
|334
|5
|27.8
|G.Wilson, Old Dominion
|12
|130
|291
|4
|24.2
|C.Ward, Washington St.
|12
|120
|144
|8
|12.0
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.