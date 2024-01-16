NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|J.Daniels, LSU
|12
|327
|236
|4
|3812
|40
|208.0
|B.Nix, Oregon
|14
|470
|364
|3
|4508
|45
|188.3
|K.Salter, Liberty
|14
|290
|177
|6
|2876
|32
|176.6
|J.Bean, Kansas
|12
|199
|124
|7
|2130
|18
|175.0
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|13
|284
|187
|6
|2834
|23
|172.2
|D.Gabriel, Oklahoma
|12
|384
|266
|6
|3660
|30
|172.0
|C.Williams, Southern Cal
|12
|388
|266
|5
|3633
|30
|170.1
|C.Beck, Georgia
|14
|417
|302
|6
|3941
|24
|167.9
|J.McCarthy, Michigan
|15
|332
|240
|4
|2991
|22
|167.4
|N.Fifita, Arizona
|12
|333
|241
|6
|2869
|25
|165.9
|J.McCloud, James Madison
|13
|412
|281
|10
|3648
|35
|165.8
|J.Dart, Mississippi
|13
|359
|233
|5
|3364
|23
|162.0
|K.McCord, Ohio St.
|12
|348
|229
|6
|3170
|24
|161.6
|P.Stone, SMU
|12
|344
|206
|6
|3197
|28
|161.3
|S.Hartman, Notre Dame
|12
|301
|191
|8
|2689
|24
|159.5
|M.Pratt, Tulane
|11
|283
|185
|5
|2406
|22
|158.9
|Q.Ewers, Texas
|12
|394
|272
|6
|3479
|22
|158.6
|C.Legas, Utah St.
|9
|213
|138
|8
|1815
|19
|158.3
|G.Mertz, Florida
|11
|358
|261
|3
|2903
|20
|157.8
|B.Cook, Missouri
|13
|368
|244
|6
|3317
|21
|157.6
|M.Penix, Washington
|15
|555
|363
|11
|4903
|36
|157.1
|J.Zeno, UAB
|11
|379
|279
|9
|3126
|20
|155.6
|J.Travis, Florida St.
|11
|324
|207
|2
|2755
|20
|154.5
|J.Daniels, Rice
|9
|287
|181
|7
|2443
|21
|153.8
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|13
|475
|317
|9
|3880
|32
|153.8
|T.Finley, Texas State
|13
|414
|279
|8
|3439
|24
|152.4
|J.Aguilar, Appalachian St.
|14
|461
|294
|10
|3757
|33
|151.5
|S.Sanders, Colorado
|11
|431
|298
|3
|3230
|27
|151.4
|C.Bradley, South Alabama
|11
|326
|221
|7
|2660
|19
|151.3
|D.Finn, Toledo
|13
|317
|201
|9
|2654
|22
|151.0
|R.Becht, Iowa St.
|13
|367
|231
|8
|3120
|23
|150.7
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|10
|256
|161
|8
|2272
|15
|150.5
|C.Rogers, North Texas
|12
|422
|262
|5
|3383
|29
|149.7
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|12
|425
|269
|9
|3608
|24
|149.0
|G.McCall, Coastal Carolina
|7
|224
|151
|6
|1919
|10
|148.7
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|11
|285
|166
|7
|2543
|17
|148.0
|S.Rattler, South Carolina
|12
|399
|275
|8
|3186
|19
|147.7
|J.Milton, Tennessee
|12
|354
|229
|5
|2813
|20
|147.3
|D. Pavia, New Mexico St.
|15
|366
|221
|9
|2973
|26
|147.1
|G.Watson, Troy
|14
|439
|268
|6
|3563
|27
|146.8
|A.Peasley, Wyoming
|12
|266
|166
|5
|1991
|20
|146.3
|T.Van Dyke, Miami
|11
|333
|219
|12
|2703
|19
|145.6
|C.Ward, Washington St.
|12
|485
|323
|7
|3736
|25
|145.4
|T.Tagovailoa, Maryland
|12
|437
|290
|11
|3377
|25
|145.1
|D.Uiagalelei, Oregon St.
|12
|315
|180
|7
|2638
|21
|145.0
|J.Plummer, Louisville
|14
|395
|256
|12
|3204
|21
|144.4
|B.Brown, South Florida
|13
|427
|276
|11
|3292
|26
|144.3
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|13
|358
|244
|7
|2625
|20
|144.3
|C. Morris, TCU
|7
|203
|133
|5
|1532
|12
|143.5
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|11
|214
|134
|6
|1686
|13
|143.2
|G.Greene, West Virginia
|12
|277
|147
|4
|2406
|16
|142.2
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|13
|367
|226
|16
|2842
|27
|142.2
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|13
|362
|223
|4
|2773
|20
|142.0
|H.Bachmeier, Louisiana Tech
|9
|269
|182
|5
|2058
|10
|140.5
|F.Harris, UTSA
|10
|336
|218
|8
|2506
|18
|140.4
|M.Keene, Fresno St.
|12
|422
|283
|10
|2976
|24
|140.3
|W.Howard, Kansas St.
|12
|357
|219
|10
|2643
|24
|140.1
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|12
|296
|190
|8
|2107
|19
|139.8
|A.Colandrea, Virginia
|8
|246
|154
|9
|1958
|13
|139.6
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|12
|428
|286
|13
|3087
|23
|139.1
|A.Reed, W. Kentucky
|12
|470
|289
|11
|3340
|31
|138.3
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|13
|285
|166
|3
|2085
|17
|137.3
|D.Allar, Penn St.
|13
|389
|233
|2
|2631
|25
|136.9
|B.Shapen, Baylor
|8
|298
|184
|3
|2188
|13
|135.8
|D.Smith, Houston
|12
|397
|256
|13
|2801
|22
|135.5
|T.Green, Boise St.
|13
|212
|121
|9
|1752
|11
|135.1
|J.Hoover, TCU
|10
|298
|185
|9
|2206
|15
|134.8
|D.Leary, Kentucky
|13
|371
|209
|12
|2746
|25
|134.3
|F.Mendoza, California
|9
|243
|153
|10
|1731
|14
|133.6
|B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St.
|12
|470
|292
|16
|3460
|22
|132.6
|K.Rourke, Ohio
|11
|307
|195
|5
|2207
|11
|132.5
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|9
|270
|175
|10
|1883
|13
|131.9
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|12
|322
|197
|10
|2219
|18
|131.3
|B. Schager, Hawaii
|13
|525
|332
|14
|3542
|26
|130.9
|W.Rogers, Mississippi St.
|8
|237
|142
|4
|1626
|12
|130.9
|D.Brin, Georgia Southern
|13
|552
|362
|19
|3781
|24
|130.6
|M.Griffis, Wake Forest
|9
|207
|124
|7
|1553
|9
|130.5
|A.Swann, Vanderbilt
|6
|196
|107
|7
|1457
|12
|130.1
|B.Sorsby, Indiana
|10
|237
|135
|5
|1587
|15
|129.9
|C.Fancher, Marshall
|10
|308
|202
|11
|2162
|11
|129.2
|P.Thorne, Auburn
|13
|265
|162
|10
|1755
|16
|129.1
|H.Wolff, W. Michigan
|8
|226
|148
|5
|1505
|8
|128.7
|B.Bryant, Northwestern
|9
|277
|173
|6
|1807
|13
|128.4
|C.Bazelak, Bowling Green
|11
|279
|169
|7
|1930
|12
|127.9
|G.Wilson, Old Dominion
|12
|312
|178
|8
|2149
|17
|127.8
|E.Warner, Temple
|10
|445
|256
|12
|3076
|23
|127.3
|T.Mordecai, Wisconsin
|10
|314
|204
|4
|2066
|9
|127.1
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|12
|262
|160
|7
|1785
|11
|126.8
|C.Klubnik, Clemson
|13
|454
|290
|9
|2844
|19
|126.3
|D.Moore, UCLA
|9
|213
|114
|9
|1610
|11
|125.6
|D.Richardson, FAU
|11
|318
|208
|10
|2001
|13
|125.5
|D.Hopkins, New Mexico
|11
|282
|157
|9
|2074
|11
|123.9
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|11
|332
|194
|11
|2414
|11
|123.8
|B.Morton, Texas Tech
|10
|294
|182
|8
|1754
|15
|123.4
|A.Daniels, Stanford
|12
|325
|191
|8
|2247
|11
|123.1
|R.Lombardi, N. Illinois
|13
|327
|189
|7
|2274
|11
|123.0
|H.Card, Purdue
|11
|365
|215
|8
|2387
|15
|123.0
|A.Bowman, Oklahoma St.
|14
|501
|304
|14
|3460
|15
|123.0
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|12
|314
|199
|9
|2031
|10
|122.5
|K.Slovis, BYU
|8
|266
|153
|6
|1716
|12
|122.1
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|13
|330
|189
|14
|2248
|15
|121.0
|B.Barnes, Utah
|11
|242
|142
|11
|1572
|12
|120.5
|T.Phommachanh, Umass
|9
|227
|139
|6
|1507
|6
|120.4
|J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan
|12
|287
|163
|8
|1881
|12
|120.1
|K.Shoemaker, Sam Houston St.
|11
|419
|264
|11
|2507
|15
|119.8
|T.Roberson, Uconn
|11
|338
|197
|6
|2075
|12
|118.0
|B.Wiles, Southern Miss.
|11
|298
|160
|7
|1934
|11
|115.7
|A.Kaliakmanis, Minnesota
|12
|294
|156
|9
|1838
|14
|115.2
|K.Houser, Michigan St.
|11
|191
|112
|5
|1132
|6
|113.6
|A.Smith, E. Michigan
|12
|298
|171
|7
|1775
|9
|112.7
|J.Wright, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|204
|107
|8
|1246
|10
|112.1
|J.Undercuffler, Akron
|10
|224
|138
|9
|1378
|4
|111.1
|T.Bourguet, Arizona St.
|8
|248
|151
|4
|1486
|1
|109.3
|C.Snyder, Buffalo
|12
|372
|203
|9
|2109
|13
|108.9
|C.Veilleux, Pittsburgh
|7
|184
|94
|8
|1179
|7
|108.8
|Z.Webb, Jacksonville St.
|12
|220
|111
|8
|1437
|6
|107.0
|T.Ivey, Charlotte
|11
|203
|112
|10
|1263
|4
|104.1
|G.Wimsatt, Rutgers
|13
|289
|138
|8
|1735
|9
|102.9
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|12
|236
|131
|6
|1299
|2
|99.5
|A.Flinn, East Carolina
|12
|290
|159
|12
|1558
|6
|98.5
|D.Hill, Iowa
|13
|251
|122
|8
|1152
|5
|87.4
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.