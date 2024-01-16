NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Daniels, LSU 12 327 236 4 3812 40 208.0 B.Nix, Oregon…

Leading Passers

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts J.Daniels, LSU 12 327 236 4 3812 40 208.0 B.Nix, Oregon 14 470 364 3 4508 45 188.3 K.Salter, Liberty 14 290 177 6 2876 32 176.6 J.Bean, Kansas 12 199 124 7 2130 18 175.0 J.Milroe, Alabama 13 284 187 6 2834 23 172.2 D.Gabriel, Oklahoma 12 384 266 6 3660 30 172.0 C.Williams, Southern Cal 12 388 266 5 3633 30 170.1 C.Beck, Georgia 14 417 302 6 3941 24 167.9 J.McCarthy, Michigan 15 332 240 4 2991 22 167.4 N.Fifita, Arizona 12 333 241 6 2869 25 165.9 J.McCloud, James Madison 13 412 281 10 3648 35 165.8 J.Dart, Mississippi 13 359 233 5 3364 23 162.0 K.McCord, Ohio St. 12 348 229 6 3170 24 161.6 P.Stone, SMU 12 344 206 6 3197 28 161.3 S.Hartman, Notre Dame 12 301 191 8 2689 24 159.5 M.Pratt, Tulane 11 283 185 5 2406 22 158.9 Q.Ewers, Texas 12 394 272 6 3479 22 158.6 C.Legas, Utah St. 9 213 138 8 1815 19 158.3 G.Mertz, Florida 11 358 261 3 2903 20 157.8 B.Cook, Missouri 13 368 244 6 3317 21 157.6 M.Penix, Washington 15 555 363 11 4903 36 157.1 J.Zeno, UAB 11 379 279 9 3126 20 155.6 J.Travis, Florida St. 11 324 207 2 2755 20 154.5 J.Daniels, Rice 9 287 181 7 2443 21 153.8 S.Henigan, Memphis 13 475 317 9 3880 32 153.8 T.Finley, Texas State 13 414 279 8 3439 24 152.4 J.Aguilar, Appalachian St. 14 461 294 10 3757 33 151.5 S.Sanders, Colorado 11 431 298 3 3230 27 151.4 C.Bradley, South Alabama 11 326 221 7 2660 19 151.3 D.Finn, Toledo 13 317 201 9 2654 22 151.0 R.Becht, Iowa St. 13 367 231 8 3120 23 150.7 J.Plumlee, UCF 10 256 161 8 2272 15 150.5 C.Rogers, North Texas 12 422 262 5 3383 29 149.7 D.Maye, North Carolina 12 425 269 9 3608 24 149.0 G.McCall, Coastal Carolina 7 224 151 6 1919 10 148.7 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 11 285 166 7 2543 17 148.0 S.Rattler, South Carolina 12 399 275 8 3186 19 147.7 J.Milton, Tennessee 12 354 229 5 2813 20 147.3 D. Pavia, New Mexico St. 15 366 221 9 2973 26 147.1 G.Watson, Troy 14 439 268 6 3563 27 146.8 A.Peasley, Wyoming 12 266 166 5 1991 20 146.3 T.Van Dyke, Miami 11 333 219 12 2703 19 145.6 C.Ward, Washington St. 12 485 323 7 3736 25 145.4 T.Tagovailoa, Maryland 12 437 290 11 3377 25 145.1 D.Uiagalelei, Oregon St. 12 315 180 7 2638 21 145.0 J.Plummer, Louisville 14 395 256 12 3204 21 144.4 B.Brown, South Florida 13 427 276 11 3292 26 144.3 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 13 358 244 7 2625 20 144.3 C. Morris, TCU 7 203 133 5 1532 12 143.5 G.Shrader, Syracuse 11 214 134 6 1686 13 143.2 G.Greene, West Virginia 12 277 147 4 2406 16 142.2 H.King, Georgia Tech 13 367 226 16 2842 27 142.2 C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 13 362 223 4 2773 20 142.0 H.Bachmeier, Louisiana Tech 9 269 182 5 2058 10 140.5 F.Harris, UTSA 10 336 218 8 2506 18 140.4 M.Keene, Fresno St. 12 422 283 10 2976 24 140.3 W.Howard, Kansas St. 12 357 219 10 2643 24 140.1 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 12 296 190 8 2107 19 139.8 A.Colandrea, Virginia 8 246 154 9 1958 13 139.6 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 12 428 286 13 3087 23 139.1 A.Reed, W. Kentucky 12 470 289 11 3340 31 138.3 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 13 285 166 3 2085 17 137.3 D.Allar, Penn St. 13 389 233 2 2631 25 136.9 B.Shapen, Baylor 8 298 184 3 2188 13 135.8 D.Smith, Houston 12 397 256 13 2801 22 135.5 T.Green, Boise St. 13 212 121 9 1752 11 135.1 J.Hoover, TCU 10 298 185 9 2206 15 134.8 D.Leary, Kentucky 13 371 209 12 2746 25 134.3 F.Mendoza, California 9 243 153 10 1731 14 133.6 B.Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado St. 12 470 292 16 3460 22 132.6 K.Rourke, Ohio 11 307 195 5 2207 11 132.5 L.Altmyer, Illinois 9 270 175 10 1883 13 131.9 E.Jones, Cincinnati 12 322 197 10 2219 18 131.3 B. Schager, Hawaii 13 525 332 14 3542 26 130.9 W.Rogers, Mississippi St. 8 237 142 4 1626 12 130.9 D.Brin, Georgia Southern 13 552 362 19 3781 24 130.6 M.Griffis, Wake Forest 9 207 124 7 1553 9 130.5 A.Swann, Vanderbilt 6 196 107 7 1457 12 130.1 B.Sorsby, Indiana 10 237 135 5 1587 15 129.9 C.Fancher, Marshall 10 308 202 11 2162 11 129.2 P.Thorne, Auburn 13 265 162 10 1755 16 129.1 H.Wolff, W. Michigan 8 226 148 5 1505 8 128.7 B.Bryant, Northwestern 9 277 173 6 1807 13 128.4 C.Bazelak, Bowling Green 11 279 169 7 1930 12 127.9 G.Wilson, Old Dominion 12 312 178 8 2149 17 127.8 E.Warner, Temple 10 445 256 12 3076 23 127.3 T.Mordecai, Wisconsin 10 314 204 4 2066 9 127.1 B.Armstrong, NC State 12 262 160 7 1785 11 126.8 C.Klubnik, Clemson 13 454 290 9 2844 19 126.3 D.Moore, UCLA 9 213 114 9 1610 11 125.6 D.Richardson, FAU 11 318 208 10 2001 13 125.5 D.Hopkins, New Mexico 11 282 157 9 2074 11 123.9 K.Jenkins, FIU 11 332 194 11 2414 11 123.8 B.Morton, Texas Tech 10 294 182 8 1754 15 123.4 A.Daniels, Stanford 12 325 191 8 2247 11 123.1 R.Lombardi, N. Illinois 13 327 189 7 2274 11 123.0 H.Card, Purdue 11 365 215 8 2387 15 123.0 A.Bowman, Oklahoma St. 14 501 304 14 3460 15 123.0 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 12 314 199 9 2031 10 122.5 K.Slovis, BYU 8 266 153 6 1716 12 122.1 T.Castellanos, Boston College 13 330 189 14 2248 15 121.0 B.Barnes, Utah 11 242 142 11 1572 12 120.5 T.Phommachanh, Umass 9 227 139 6 1507 6 120.4 J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan 12 287 163 8 1881 12 120.1 K.Shoemaker, Sam Houston St. 11 419 264 11 2507 15 119.8 T.Roberson, Uconn 11 338 197 6 2075 12 118.0 B.Wiles, Southern Miss. 11 298 160 7 1934 11 115.7 A.Kaliakmanis, Minnesota 12 294 156 9 1838 14 115.2 K.Houser, Michigan St. 11 191 112 5 1132 6 113.6 A.Smith, E. Michigan 12 298 171 7 1775 9 112.7 J.Wright, Louisiana-Monroe 12 204 107 8 1246 10 112.1 J.Undercuffler, Akron 10 224 138 9 1378 4 111.1 T.Bourguet, Arizona St. 8 248 151 4 1486 1 109.3 C.Snyder, Buffalo 12 372 203 9 2109 13 108.9 C.Veilleux, Pittsburgh 7 184 94 8 1179 7 108.8 Z.Webb, Jacksonville St. 12 220 111 8 1437 6 107.0 T.Ivey, Charlotte 11 203 112 10 1263 4 104.1 G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 13 289 138 8 1735 9 102.9 B.Lewis, Nevada 12 236 131 6 1299 2 99.5 A.Flinn, East Carolina 12 290 159 12 1558 6 98.5 D.Hill, Iowa 13 251 122 8 1152 5 87.4

