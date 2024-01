NBA All-Star Rosters

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Sunday, Feb. 18 (c-captain) Starters Eastern Conference c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Jayson Tatum, Boston Joel Embiid, Philadelphia…

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Sunday, Feb. 18 (c-captain) Starters Eastern Conference

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana

Damian Liillard, Milwaukee

Western Conference

c-Lebron James, L.A. Lakers

Kevin Durant, Phoenix

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Luka Doncic, Dallas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Reserves announced Feb. 1

