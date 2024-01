Most Coaching Victories Men and Women Div. I Basketball

Most coaching victories in Division I Basketball (x-active): Through Jan. 21, 2024 1. x-Tara VanDerveer, 1978-present, Stanford (W) 1203 2.…

Through Jan. 21, 2024 1. x-Tara VanDerveer, 1978-present, Stanford (W) 1203 2. Mike Krzyzewski, 1975-2022, Duke (M) 1202 3. x-Geno Auriemma, 1985-present, UConn (W) 1196 4. Jim Boeheim, 1976-2023, Syracuse (M) 1116 5. Pat Summitt, 1974-2012, Tennessee (W) 1098 6. C. Vivian Stringer, 1972-2022, Rutgers (W) 1055 7. Sylvia Hatchell, 1975-2019, North Carolina (W) 1023 8. Muffet McGraw, 1982-2020, Notre Dame (W) 936 9. Jim Foster, 1978-2018, Chattanooga (W) 903 9. Roy Williams, 1988-2021 North Carolina (M) 903 10. Jody Conradt, 1969-2007, Texas (W) 900

