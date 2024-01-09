Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 69, Pacelli 30
Bayfield 77, Mellen 64
Berlin 74, North Fond du Lac 47
Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Sheboygan Christian 51
Colby 88, Abbotsford 76
Crandon 66, Florence 60
Darlington 78, River Valley 31
Drummond 64, South Shore 43
Elk Mound 58, Fall Creek 44
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 70, Mishicot 35
Greenfield 60, Milwaukee Reagan 23
Howards Grove 55, Hilbert 37
Hudson 64, Andover, Minn. 54
Ithaca 97, Belmont 71
Kohler 66, Ozaukee 58
Ladysmith 78, Cadott 51
Lake Holcombe 71, Gilman 52
Laona-Wabeno 53, Oneida Nation 40
Luther 82, Cochrane-Fountain City 67
Manawa 61, Marion 40
McDonell Central 65, Whitehall 45
Monona Grove 75, Platteville 59
Neillsville 71, Independence 33
New Auburn 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 43
Owen-Withee 63, Phillips 42
Pardeeville 69, St. Ambrose 47
Potosi 79, Argyle 63
Sheboygan Area Luth. 69, Oostburg 45
Solon Springs 66, Hurley 40
Southern Door 83, Denmark 78
Spring Valley 83, Cumberland 71
Sturgeon Bay 74, Green Bay East 49
Thorp 79, Cornell 30
Three Lakes 81, Goodman-Pembine 52
Viroqua 87, Brookwood 54
White Lake 71, Tri-County 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
