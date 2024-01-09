Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Almond-Bancroft 69, Pacelli 30 Bayfield 77, Mellen 64 Berlin 74, North Fond du Lac 47 Cedar Grove-Belgium…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 69, Pacelli 30

Bayfield 77, Mellen 64

Berlin 74, North Fond du Lac 47

Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Sheboygan Christian 51

Colby 88, Abbotsford 76

Crandon 66, Florence 60

Darlington 78, River Valley 31

Drummond 64, South Shore 43

Elk Mound 58, Fall Creek 44

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 70, Mishicot 35

Greenfield 60, Milwaukee Reagan 23

Howards Grove 55, Hilbert 37

Hudson 64, Andover, Minn. 54

Ithaca 97, Belmont 71

Kohler 66, Ozaukee 58

Ladysmith 78, Cadott 51

Lake Holcombe 71, Gilman 52

Laona-Wabeno 53, Oneida Nation 40

Luther 82, Cochrane-Fountain City 67

Manawa 61, Marion 40

McDonell Central 65, Whitehall 45

Monona Grove 75, Platteville 59

Neillsville 71, Independence 33

New Auburn 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 43

Owen-Withee 63, Phillips 42

Pardeeville 69, St. Ambrose 47

Potosi 79, Argyle 63

Sheboygan Area Luth. 69, Oostburg 45

Solon Springs 66, Hurley 40

Southern Door 83, Denmark 78

Spring Valley 83, Cumberland 71

Sturgeon Bay 74, Green Bay East 49

Thorp 79, Cornell 30

Three Lakes 81, Goodman-Pembine 52

Viroqua 87, Brookwood 54

White Lake 71, Tri-County 38

