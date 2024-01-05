Monaco signs defender Thilo Kehrer on loan from West Ham until end of the season

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has signed defender Thilo Kehrer from Premier League club West Ham on loan for the rest…

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has signed defender Thilo Kehrer from Premier League club West Ham on loan for the rest of the season.

Monaco announced the deal Friday and said it includes an option to buy the 27-year-old Germany defender after the loan expires.

Kehrer returns to the French league after an inconsistent spell with Paris Saint-Germain from 2018-2022. Although he played 128 matches overall and won the league three times, Kehrer had a poor game at right back in the 2020 Champions League final, which PSG lost 1-0 against Bayern Munich.

Kehrer made 27 league appearances for West Ham last season and helped the east London club win the Europa Conference League. But he has played only four league games for coach David Moyes’ side this season.

He joins Monaco at the halfway point of the season, with the Principality club in third place after 17 rounds and sitting seven points behind leader PSG.

He could make his league debut next weekend at home to Reims.

