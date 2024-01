MEMPHIS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s season is over. He needs surgery to repair a tear in his…

MEMPHIS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s season is over. He needs surgery to repair a tear in his right shoulder.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.