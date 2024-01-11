Mariners strike deals with Ty France, Logan Gilbert and 5 others to avoid salary arbitration

SEATTLE (AP) — First baseman Ty France and right-hander Logan Gilbert were among seven players who agreed to one-year contracts…

SEATTLE (AP) — First baseman Ty France and right-hander Logan Gilbert were among seven players who agreed to one-year contracts with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, avoiding salary arbitration.

France will earn $6,775,000 for the 2024 season after making $4.1 million last year. He batted .250 with 12 homers and 58 RBIs after setting career highs with 20 homers and 83 RBIs in 2022.

Gilbert, one of the top arms in Seattle’s standout rotation, will get $4.05 million after earning $767,300 last season. Gilbert was 13-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 190 2/3 innings pitched. It was his second straight season with 13 wins and a sub-4.00 ERA.

Also agreeing to one-year deals was infielder Luis Urías ($5 million), infielder Josh Rojas ($3.1 million), right-handed relievers Justin Topa ($1,225,000) and Trent Thornton ($1.2 million), and utility player Sam Haggerty ($900,000).

Urías was acquired from Boston in November and for now appears to be Seattle’s projected starting third baseman to begin next season.

