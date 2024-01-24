Mali, South Africa and Namibia all reach Africa Cup last 16. Ivory Coast left hoping

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mali, South Africa and Namibia all advanced to the last 16 of the Africa Cup…

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mali, South Africa and Namibia all advanced to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday when they took part in the tournament’s first goalless games.

Mali’s 0-0 draw with Namibia was enough to top Group E, while South Africa clinched second place on goal difference from Namibia by drawing 0-0 with Tunisia.

Mali finished with five points, one more than South Africa and Namibia, while Tunisia was eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.

Namibia progressed as one of the four best third-place finishers, which was bad news for host nation Ivory Coast. The Elephants were left to hope that Group F leader Morocco beats Zambia in their final group game later Wednesday to stay among the four best third-place finishers.

Also later, Congo was playing Tanzania.

