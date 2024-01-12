Luton grabs controversial late goal to rescue vital point at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Carlton Morris scored a controversial late goal to give Luton a 1-1 draw at Burnley in…

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Carlton Morris scored a controversial late goal to give Luton a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Friday.

Morris headed home a cross from Alfie Doughty in the second minute of second-half stoppage time after Zeki Amdouni had put the home side ahead in the first half. Burnley claimed its goalkeeper James Trafford was fouled but the video review allowed Morris’ goal to stand.

“When needs must stick the two big fellas up top and we’ll cause carnage,” Morris said. “I’m just pleased to get on the end of it. We deserved something from the game.”

Both sides struggled to win points in the first half of this season but Friday’s game was an entertaining encounter that belied their lowly status.

Although Luton started the brighter of the two sides, it was Burnley that took the lead after 36 minutes when Amdouni scored for the second game in a row. The Switzerland forward side-footed home from close in after good work from Wilson Odobert on the left flank.

Luton was aggrieved to be behind but it got the point it deserved in the dying seconds at Turf Moor thanks to Morris’ disputed goal.

“There’s a clear attempt to stop the goalkeeper getting up,” Burnley manager Vincent Kompany told TNT Sports. “It doesn’t take anything away from the performance by Luton, I thought they were incredible today. But it’s just a moment there where the referee has to get it right.”

Burnley remained second from bottom, four points behind 18th-place Luton and three points ahead of last-place Sheffield United. Both Luton and Sheffield have played one game less than Burnley.

