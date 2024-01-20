Lightning storm past Sabres for 5th consecutive victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored 52 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored 52 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Brandon Hagel had two assists, and Paul added an assist when defenseman Calvin de Haan scored into the empty net late in the third period. Jonas Johansson, a former Sabres player now backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy with the Lightning, made 27 saves in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury. Following consecutive shutout victories, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 13 of 15 shots for Buffalo.

AVALANCHE 7, FLYERS 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists, Logan O’Connor had a hat trick and Colorado held on to defeat Philadelphia.

Cole Makar recorded his 300th career point, Mikko Rantanen scored twice and Ross Colton added three assists for the Avalanche, who ended a five-game road trip with a 3-2 record. Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves.

Cam Atkinson had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which had won five in a row. Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee and Tyson Foerster also scored for the Flyers. Coach John Tortorella replaced goalie Carter Hart with Sam Ersson to start the third period after Hart gave up five goals on 15 shots.

