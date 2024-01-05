LaVine and Vucevic set to return from injuries when Bulls host Hornets

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are set to return to the Chicago Bulls’ rotation after being sidelined…

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are set to return to the Chicago Bulls’ rotation after being sidelined because of injuries.

Both two-time All-Stars said they will come off the bench and be on minutes restrictions when the Bulls host Charlotte on Friday.

LaVine, averaging 21 points, has missed the past 17 games because of inflammation in his right foot. Chicago was 10-7 in that span.

Vucevic, averaging 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds, has missed the past five games with a strained left adductor.

The Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 15-21 entering Friday’s game. They had lost two in a row.

