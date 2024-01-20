Lauriane Rougeau scores in 6th round of shootout, Toronto beats Montreal 4-3 in PWHL

MONTREAL (AP) — Lauriane Rougeau scored in the sixth round of a shootout to give Toronto a 4-3 victory over Montreal on Saturday night at at Verdun Auditorium in the first Professional Women’s Hockey League game between the rival cities.
Maggie Connors had a goal and an assist for Toronto (1-1-0-4). Natalie Spooner and Jocelyne Larocque also scored and Kristen Campbell stopped 21 shots.
Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Montreal (2-1-2-1), tying it with 22 seconds left in regulation. Sarah Bujold added goal, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 36 saves.
Spooner scored with 1:24 left in the third to give Toronto a 3-2 lead. Then, with Desbiens off for an extra attacker Poulin danced through the defense and tucked a shot past Campbell to force overtime.
Hannah Miller also scored for Toronto in the shootout. Poulin scored once in four attempts in the tiebreaker.
