Largest Baseball Pitchers Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts for pitchers worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 2024-35 $325 million Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $245 million David Price, Bos-LAD 2016-22 $217 million Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $215 million Max Scherzer, Was-LAD 2015-21 $210 million Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $206.5 million

