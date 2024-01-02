Live Radio
Largest Baseball Pitchers Contract Packages

The Associated Press

January 2, 2024, 5:33 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts for pitchers worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 2024-35 $325 million
Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million
Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $245 million
David Price, Bos-LAD 2016-22 $217 million
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $215 million
Max Scherzer, Was-LAD 2015-21 $210 million
Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $206.5 million

