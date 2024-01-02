Largest Baseball Pitchers Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts for pitchers worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
|Player, Club
|Years
|Total
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
|2024-35
|$325
|million
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$324
|million
|Stephen Strasburg, Was
|2020-26
|$245
|million
|David Price, Bos-LAD
|2016-22
|$217
|million
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2014-20
|$215
|million
|Max Scherzer, Was-LAD
|2015-21
|$210
|million
|Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou
|2016-21
|$206.5
|million
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.