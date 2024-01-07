Konecny has tiebreaking goal in 3rd period, Flyers beat Flames 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal early in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal early in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday to stop a four-game slide.

Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which had dropped six of seven overall. Sean Couturier also scored, and Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Konecny, the Flyers’ All-Star representative, snapped a wrist shot past Flames goalie Jakob Markstrom on a breakaway 2:27 into the final period. It was his NHL-best fifth short-handed goal and No. 21 on the season overall.

Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary, which had won three in a row. Markstrom made 39 saves.

The Flames had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the second, but the Flyers came back each time.

OILERS 3, SENATORS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had his third hat trick of the season and fourth in the NHL to help Edmonton win its seventh straight.

Stuart Skinner made 29 saves as the Oilers improved to 15-3-0 in their last 18 games after a 5-12-1 start. Evan Bouchard had three assists.

Hyman completed the hat trick on a power play with 2:50 to go off a feed from Connor McDavid. Hyman has 25 goals this season, seven in the last six games.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch became the first coach in NHL history to have two seven-game winning streaks in his first 25 games.

Parker Kelly scored for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg made 43 saves. The Senators have lost three straight and four of five.

CANADIENS 4, RANGERS 3, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Samuel Montembeault made 45 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts, Cole Caufield scored the lone goal in the tiebreaker and Montreal held off New York.

Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Joel Armia scored to give Montreal a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox tied it for New York midway through the third. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.

WILD 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marco Rossi scored 3:05 into overtime and Minnesota rallied from three one-goal deficits to beat Columbus, giving goalie Marc-Andre Fleury his 551st career win.

Fleury, who stopped 25 shots including one that would have sealed a Blue Jackets win late in the third period, is tied with Patrick Roy for second all-time among NHL goalies. Matt Boldy had two power-play goals, Marcus Johansson also scored, and Brock Faber had two assists.

Cole Sillinger had three goals for his second career hat trick and Daniil Tarasov stopped 33 shots for Columbus, which has lost three of four — including two straight at home.

BLUES 2, HURRICANES 1, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give St. Louis the win.

Carolina’s Sebastian Aho and the Blues’ Jake Neighbours converted in the fourth round.

Nathan Walker scored in regulation to help St. Louis win its second straight. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes, who had won five straight. Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots, including a save on Brandon Saad about midway through overtime.

PREDATORS 4, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored two goals early in the third period and Nashville beat Dallas.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist, and Luke Evangelista also scored for the Predators, who are 5-0-1 in their last six road games and pulled within four points of third-place Dallas in the Central Division. Kevin Lankinen finished with 26 saves.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who finished 2-2-1 on a five game homestand — including three consecutive losses. Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves.

SABRES 3, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zemgus Girgensons jammed a loose puck past Tristan Jarry late in the third period and Rasmus Dahlin added an empty netter to lift Buffalo.

Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, which won for the third time in four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 40 shots.

Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry finished with 29 saves.

Girgensons fought his way to the front of the Penguins’ net and flicked a backhand by Jarry to give the Sabres the lead with 4:38 remaining. Dahlin provided insurance with 1:36 to play when his long flip from the Buffalo end reached the net just as Jarry was skating to the Pittsburgh bench for an extra attacker.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, ISLANDERS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel and Nic Roy each scored two goals and Vegas won for just the second time in eight games.

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights, who were outscored 29-15 while losing six of their last seven. Logan Thompson made 28 saves.

Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored as the Islanders lost for the third time in four games (1-2-1). Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots.

CANUCKS 6, DEVILS 4

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each scored twice, Quinn Hughes had three assists and Vancouver beat New Jersey.

The game was supposed to be the second matchup of the three Hughes brothers in an NHL game but it never happened as Devils All-Star center Jack Hughes was sidelined by an upper-body injury sustained on Friday night. That left Luke Hughes of the Devils and Quinn Hughes to face off and the Canucks dominated.

Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 21 saves in his 100th career NHL win.

Colin Miller had two goals, and Erik Haula and Brendan Smith also scored for New Jersey. Nico Daws made 36 saves for the Devils, who are now 1-7-1 in the second of back-to-back games.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) —William Nylander had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 23 saves and Toronto handed San Jose its 11th straight loss.

Mitchell Marner and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists to help the Maple Leafs sweep a three-game California swing. They are 11-3-5 on the road and 20-10-7 overall.

Mikael Granlund scored for San Jose. The NHL-worst Sharks are 9-28-3, also dropping 11 straight games to start the season.

The teams will meet again Tuesday night in Toronto.

BRUINS 7, LIGHTNING 3

BOSTON (AP) — Trent Frederic scored two goals, David Pastrnak added his team-leading 24th and Boston beat Tampa Bay.

Charlie McAvoy, Morgan Geekie, Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, which has won five of its last six games. Hampus Lindholm and Matt Poitras each had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves.

The loss spoiled Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper’s chance to become the 29th coach to reach 500 NHL wins for at least one game.

Brayden Point scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who have dropped four of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots.

PANTHERS 8, AVALANCHE 4

DENVER (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored three times for his seventh career hat trick, and Florida won its seventh straight.

Reinhart has 10 goals during the Panthers’ win streak, including three multigoal games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for his sixth straight win during the streak.

Aleksander Barkov had four assists in his 700th NHL game for Florida. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and three assists. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Kevin Stenlund also scored.

Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, and Jonathan Drouin and Josh Manson also scored. Mikko Rantanen had two assists. Ivan Prosvetov started and gave up four goals on 13 shots before he was pulled midway through the second period. Alexandar Georgiev came on and stopped 12 of the 15 shots he faced.

The Panthers led 3-0 and 4-3, but Colorado rallied each time. Drouin tied it at 4 with his ninth of the season 3:31 into the third. Ross Colton then took a double minor for high sticking, Logan O’Connor went off for delay of game 25 seconds later, and Reinhart completed his hat trick when he scored his 28th of the season at 5:59.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.