Knicks waive Taj Gibson, the veteran big man they brought back last month

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks waived Taj Gibson on Sunday, three weeks after bringing back the 38-year-old veteran big man.

The Knicks turned to Gibson, a favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau, on Dec. 15 shortly after starting center Mitchell Robinson was lost to a stress fracture in his left ankle. He played in 10 games off the bench but hadn’t appeared in the last three, with the Knicks using Precious Achiuwa as their backup big man after acquiring him from Toronto in the deal that brought OG Anunoby to New York.

“Taj stepped up in a big way to help our team this season and has had an immeasurable impact on our organization both on and off the court throughout his team with the Knicks,” team president Leon Rose said in a statement.

Gibson also played for Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota before being with the Knicks from 2019-22, helping them return to the postseason in 2021 after a seven-year absence. He then spent one season with the Washington Wizards.

