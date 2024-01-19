Kaprizov scores 2 of Wild’s 5 power-play goals in 6-4 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored two of Minnesota’s five power-play goals, Ryan Hartman also had two goals, and…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored two of Minnesota’s five power-play goals, Ryan Hartman also had two goals, and the Wild beat the slumping Florida Panthers 6-4 on Friday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello also had power-play goals for the Wild. Brock Faber had three assists and Matt Boldy had two. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 10 of 11 shots he faced before leaving due to an injury with 9:28 left in the second period. Filip Gustavsson came on and had 25 saves.

Aaron Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, which lost its fourth straight. Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled at the same time Fleury left, allowing four goals on 14 shots. Anthony Stolarz had nine saves in relief.

The five power-play goals allowed tied a Panthers record, done three times previously — the last in 2006. It also matched the most by any team in the NHL this season; Dallas scored five on the way to beating Minnesota 8-3 on Nov. 12.

BLACKHAWKS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored 22 seconds into overtime, and Chicago recovered after giving up a two-goal lead.

Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists for the last-place Blackhawks, who had dropped four of five. Joey Anderson and Boris Katchouk also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

Jones’ wrist shot from the high slot was the first goal of the season for the defenseman.

Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist for New York, which lost its fourth consecutive game. Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat also scored, and Ilya Sorokin had 20 stops.

The Islanders trailed 3-1 early in the third period before Horvat and Palmieri tied it.

HURRICANES 4, RED WINGS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored on Carolina’s only power play of the game to break a third-period tie.

Jordan Martinook and Martin Necas had earlier goals and Sebastian Aho scored into an empty net to help the Hurricanes to their eighth victory in their last 10 games. Michael Bunting had two assists and Antti Raanta stopped 11 shots.

Klim Kostin and J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings, whose three-game winning streak and seven-game points streak ended. Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

DEVILS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier and Nathan Bastian scored 6:03 apart during New Jersey’s four-goal second period, and the Devils snapped a two-game skid.

John Marino also scored and Vitek Vanecek stopped 28 shots to help New Jersey win for the third time in four meetings this season and move two points behind Tampa Bay and Detroit for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference.

Cole Sillinger scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins finished with 29 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost four of their last five games and have not managed to win two in a row at home this season.

