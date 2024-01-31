Kaiserslautern sweeps aside Hertha Berlin 3-1 to reach German Cup semifinals

BERLIN (AP) — Kaiserslautern hushed the packed Olympiastadion to beat Hertha Berlin 3-1 and advance to the semifinals of the…

BERLIN (AP) — Kaiserslautern hushed the packed Olympiastadion to beat Hertha Berlin 3-1 and advance to the semifinals of the German Cup on Wednesday.

Jan Elvedi scored the opening goal for Kaiserslautern in the fifth minute before Richmond Tachie and new signing Filip Kaloc scored to put the game out of Hertha’s reach. Fabian Reese scored for Hertha in stoppage time.

Hertha hosted the game in the 74,000-capacity Olympiastadion knowing that two more wins would put the team into a long-hoped-for cup final at its home stadium.

Kaiserslautern, which was last in the semifinals in 2013-14, joins fellow second-division club Fortuna Duesseldorf in the last four of a competition which saw several of Germany’s top teams knocked out in the early rounds.

Next week, Bayer Leverkusen plays Stuttgart and third-tier Saarbruecken hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach in the two remaining quarterfinal games.

