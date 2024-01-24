Jordan Martinook snaps tie on breakaway, Hurricanes beat Bruins 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Martinook snapped a tie on a breakaway with 2 1/2 minutes left, Spencer Martin stopped 25…

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Martinook snapped a tie on a breakaway with 2 1/2 minutes left, Spencer Martin stopped 25 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Boston 3-2 on Wednesday night to end the Bruins’ winning streak at six games.

Brad Marchand scored two third-period goals to tie Ray Bourque on the Bruins’ career list as Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit. But Martinook took a feed from Martin Necas and wristed the puck through Linus Ullmark’s legs for the lead.

Necas and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, giving them a 2-0 advantage after two periods.

Marchand has 395 goals — all with Boston. Bourque, the Hall of Fame defenseman, scored 395 of his 410 career goals with the Bruins.

PANTHERS 6, COYOTES 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and Florida beat Arizona in a game that started with fights off the first two faceoffs.

Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Jonah Gadjovich also scored for the Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley scored for the Coyotes.

The game kicked off with the two fights in the first seven seconds, first between Ryan Lomberg and Jack McBain, then Gadjovich and Liam O’Brien.

Players from both sides met at center ice during pre-game warmups prior to the game, with the Panthers contingent unhappy after Arizona forward Jason Zucker left Florida forward Nick Cousins with a concussion after hitting him from behind in the last meeting between the two teams Jan. 2.

MAPLE LEAFS 1, JETS 0, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 39th goal at 4:13 of overtime to lift Toronto past Winnipeg in the opener of a home-and-home set.

Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly at the lip of the crease and redirected the puck past goalie Laurent Brossoit. Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Brossoit stopped 29 shots. Winnipeg has lost two straight for the first time since late November. The Jets fell 4-1 in Boston on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.