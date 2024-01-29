Joel Embiid misses Sixers’ game against Blazers with sore left knee

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Philadelphia’s seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid was ruled out of a second consecutive game on Monday night…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Philadelphia’s seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid was ruled out of a second consecutive game on Monday night because of a sore left knee.

Embiid had been listed as questionable before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers after sitting out the 76ers’ game against Denver on Saturday.

It was Embiid’s 12th missed game this season. He can only miss five more to remain eligible for the league’s awards, including MVP, which he won last year.

The 7-footer is averaging 36 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. He scored 70 points last week in a 133-123 victory over San Antonio, but appeared to hurt his knee last Thursday in a 134-122 loss at the Pacers.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Embiid’s status for Tuesday night’s game at Golden State was uncertain.

“I don’t want to rule him out at all,” Nurse said. “So I guess we’ll just see how we’re doing.”

Sixers guard guard Tyrese Maxey also missed the game because of a sprained left ankle.

Embiid was scratched minutes before Saturday’s game against the Nuggets, which was on national television in anticipation of his matchup with Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He was not listed on the pregame injury report. The Sixers lost 111-105.

