Jadon Sancho an injury doubt for Dortmund with muscle problem linked to long United absence

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho is an injury doubt for Borussia Dortmund’s game at Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday because of an adductor muscle problem, something coach Edin Terzic links to his months-long spell without playing at Manchester United.

Sancho has played in all three of Dortmund’s games — all of them wins — since signing on loan from United. Before that, his last game was in August amid a rift with United manager Erik ten Hag.

“Jadon Sancho hasn’t been able to train with the team for the last couple of days because he felt some muscle problems in the area of the adductor, which is not surprising after the long break that he had,” Terzic said Wednesday. “We’ll see about that now and we won’t take any big risks. We’ll see how it develops over the next two days to take a decision on whether he joins us in Heidenheim.”

Terzic added that Dortmund is still without three key players, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and forwards Marco Reus and Julian Brandt. They all missed Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bochum with illness but Terzic said they are now “all on the way to recovery.”

