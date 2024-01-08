Live Radio
Ireland winger Mack Hansen ruled out of team’s title defense in Six Nations because of injury

The Associated Press

January 8, 2024, 8:01 AM

CONNACHT, Ireland (AP) — Ireland winger Mack Hansen will miss his team’s Six Nations title defense after dislocating his shoulder, his club said Monday.

Hansen will undergo surgery on the injury sustained during Connacht’s league match against Munster last week.

Connacht said Hansen “is expected to be unavailable for three-four months.”

The 25-year-old Hansen is a key player for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, scoring nine tries in 21 tests since making his debut in February 2022.

Ireland starts its Six Nations campaign against France in Marseille on Feb. 2.

