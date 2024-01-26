Injured Rangers forward Filip Chytil has a setback at morning practice

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers forward Filip Chytil had a setback Friday in his recovery from an injury sustained more…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers forward Filip Chytil had a setback Friday in his recovery from an injury sustained more than two months ago.

Chytil, skating with the team for the second straight day, was down on the ice for several minutes during the Rangers’ morning practice before their game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He was helped off the ice by teammates Zac Jones and Jake Leschyshyn and tended to by team trainers.

Minutes before his latest injury, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said the plan was to increase Chytil’s workouts during the upcoming All-Star break. The 24-year-old, out since Nov. 2 when he is believed to have had a concussion, returned to practice for the first time one day earlier while wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Chytil has six assists in 10 games this season.

After New York plays at Ottawa on Saturday night, its next game will be when at home against Colorado on Feb. 5.

Leschyshyn was called up from Hartford of the AHL on Wednesday, one day before veteran forward Nick Bonino was waived. The 35-year-old Bonino, who had one goal and four assists in 45 games with the Rangers this season, cleared waivers Friday and will likely be sent down to Hartford.

