Jaiswal, Dube half-centuries give India 2-0 lead against Afghanistan in T20 cricket series

INDORE, India (AP) — Half centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube helped India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in…

INDORE, India (AP) — Half centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube helped India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the second Twenty20 cricket international on Sunday.

India took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jaiswal scored 68 off 34 balls at the Holkar Stadium, while Dube secured a second consecutive half-century in the series, as India successfully chased down Afghanistan’s 172 all out with 26 balls remaining.

Dube finished with 63 not out off 32 balls as India scored 173-4 in 15.4 overs. It had won the first T20 in Mohali by six wickets as well.

Bengaluru will host the third and final T20 on Wednesday.

Chasing 173, India skipper Rohit Sharma was bowled for a golden duck in his 150th T20I game – the most in men’s cricket. It was his second consecutive duck in the series, after being run out without scoring in the first game.

Virat Kohli, playing his first T20 in 14 months, scored a quick 29 runs off 15 balls with five fours before then holing a catch to extra cover.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, had teed off at the other end. He smashed 50 off 27 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, and put on 57 off only 28 balls with Kohli for the second wicket.

Kohli’s dismissal had silenced the capacity Sunday crowd, but Jaiswal helped fans find their voice again as he hit another two sixes.

At the other end, Dube lit up the sky too – he hit four sixes and three fours to reach 50 off only 22 balls. It was his third half-century in T20s.

Dube’s fireworks helped India ease to the target in the 16th over in its penultimate T20 game before the T20 World Cup in June.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh finished with 3-32 as the visitors posted a below-par score on a batter-friendly pitch. Gulbadin Naib top scored with 57 off 35, including four sixes and five fours.

Put into bat, Afghanistan lost its openers early to Indian spinners. Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi improved on his poor showing in Mohali and returned figures of 2-39 in four overs. He dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 14, while also sending back Mohammad Nabi for 14.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took 2-17.

Afghanistan lost its way and was down to 104-5 in 14.2 overs before making a recovery in the death overs.

Karim Janat scored 20 off 10 balls, while Mujeeb ur Rahman hit 21 off nine to push Afghanistan beyond 170.

India had won the toss and opted to field, with Kohli and Jaiswal coming into the side in place of Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma. Afghanistan brought in left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad.

Talismanic wrist spinner Rashid Khan is missing this series while he recuperates from a back injury.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.