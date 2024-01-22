India cricket star Virat Kohli pulls out of first two tests of series against England

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — India cricket star Virat Kohli pulled out of the squad for the first two tests of…

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — India cricket star Virat Kohli pulled out of the squad for the first two tests of the series against England for personal reasons on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Kohli, the world’s most famous cricketer, spoke to India captain Rohit Sharma as well as the team’s management and selectors before making his decision.

He “has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” the BCCI said.

The first of five test matches between India and England starts in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“The BCCI respects his decision and the board and team management has extended its support to the star batter,” the governing body said, “and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the test series.”

A replacement will be named in due course.

On Sunday, England lost one of its key batters when Harry Brook said he would be leaving the squad to return home from the tour of India for personal reasons. Dan Lawrence replaced Brook in the squad.

