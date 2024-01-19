Hussein scores twice as Iraq upsets Japan 2-1 to advance to knockout stage at Asian Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Aymen Hussein scored both goals as Iraq shocked tournament favorite Japan 2-1 to claim a place…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Aymen Hussein scored both goals as Iraq shocked tournament favorite Japan 2-1 to claim a place in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup on Friday.

Hussein struck twice in the first half at Education City Stadium, with a 93rd-minute header from Wataru Endo proving to be too little, took late for Japan.

The win lifts Iraq, the 2007 champion, to the top of Group D with six points from two games and guarantees it a spot in the round of 16. Four-time winner Japan, Asia’s highest-ranked team at 17, is second with three points.

Iraq took the lead after just six minutes when Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki palmed Ali Jasim’s cross from the left straight to Hussein, who headed it home.

Japan streamed forward in search of an equalizer but Iraq defended in numbers before doubling its lead in first-half added time as Hussein headed in Aymed Yahya’s cross. The goal was given following a VAR review to check if the ball had rolled out of play in the build-up.

Japan was awarded a penalty 10 minutes into the second half as Takuma Asano was judged to have been fouled by Rebin Sulaka. However referee Khalid Al-Turais overturned his original decision after viewing the pitchside monitor.

Endo eventually got Japan within a goal in added time after goalkeeper Jalal Hachim failed to collect the ball but it wasn’t enough to prevent his country’s first group-stage loss at the Asian Cup since 1988.

Vietnam plays Indonesia in the other Group D game on Friday, while Hong Kong meets Iran in Group C.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.