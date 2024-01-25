Harley scores in OT as Stars win 4-3 over Ducks, who lose 11th consecutive game in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Harley scored 38 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on…

DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Harley scored 38 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night.

Miro Heiskanen tied it midway through the third period in his return to the Dallas lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

The Stars have won their last 11 home games against Anaheim since October 2015, matching the club’s longest active streak at the American Airlines Center versus any team. They won their 11th in a row there over the Detroit Red Wings two weeks before Christmas.

Ducks goalie John Gibson stopped 40 shots in regulation, but the only Stars shot in overtime was Harley’s wrister from about 30 feet. It was the 22-year-old defenseman’s 10th goal this season, and his second OT winner.

Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in the Dallas net, needing only one in overtime.

Anaheim scored go-ahead goals early in both the second and third periods, though the Stars eventually answered both times.

The Ducks took a 2-1 lead on Troy Terry’s 12th goal of the season, which came 1:28 into the second period. They scored even quicker in the third, on Jakob Silfverberg’s shot from just in front of Oettinger only 12 seconds into the period for a 3-2 lead.

In between those, Dallas tied the game at 2 on Craig Smith’s goal when he knocked in a loose puck that Gibson gloved while falling with one of his teammates in net. But a replay review determined the glove and puck had fully crossed the line for a good goal.

That ended a wild sequence in which a puck off Gibson was sitting in front of a wide-open net before teammates Jackson LaCombe and Ross Johnston got there to knock it away, but Smith was able to score with a quick wrister.

Matt Duchene’s 16th goal only 2:22 into the game put Dallas up 1-0, with Tyler Seguin getting the secondary assist. That was Seguin’s 652nd career point with the Stars, putting him alone in fifth place on the franchise list after breaking a tie with Dino Ciccarelli.

Anaheim got even when Urho Vaakanainen scored with about five minutes left in the first, about a minute after Dallas thought it had a 2-0 lead. A shot by Jani Hakanpaa appeared to go into and bounce out of the net, though officials immediately signaled no goal and replays showed the puck actually ricocheted off the left post.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Play on the road for the eighth time in 10 games, at Minnesota on Saturday.

Stars: Host Washington on Saturday for their final game before the All-Star break, and last at home until Feb. 13.

