Götze gives Frankfurt narrow win over struggling Mainz

BERLIN (AP) — Mario Götze scored deep into the second half for Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Mainz 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Mainz started the night third from bottom in the standings. It had the early running but it was floored by Götze’s 73rd-minute winner.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich playmaker headed home a loose ball. There was a suspicion of offside but the goal was allowed by VAR.

Götze’s first goal in 17 league games this season continued his team’s good run. It consolidated sixth spot on the table.

Mainz remained in the relegation zone, equal on points with the two clubs below it, Cologne and Darmstadt.

The win was a fitting farewell present to Eintracht president Peter Fischer, who was leaving the club after 24 years.

