Golden Knights skate past Rangers behind Marchessault’s hat trick

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored three times, Adin Hill stopped 36 shots and the surging Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Friday night.

Keegan Kolesar and Sheldon Rempal also scored to help Vegas improve to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Ivan Barbashev had three assists and Nicolas Roy added two.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Rangers, who came off a 1-2-1 West Coast trip and have lost nine of 13 (4-7-2) this month. Igor Shesterkin finished with 15 saves.

PANTHERS 3, PENGUINS 2, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart scored in the shootout to help Florida edge Pittsburgh.

Jake Guentzel followed Barkov with a goal in the shootout for Pittsburgh, but Reinhart won it when he slipped a hard wrist shot behind Alex Nedeljkovic.

Former Penguin Evan Rodrigues also scored for Florida on the power play. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves for the Panthers, who won their third straight game. Florida has won eight of its last 12 overall.

Evgeni Malkin forced overtime with his 16th goal of the season that came with 41.5 seconds left in regulation. Guentzel also scored in regulation for the Penguins, who lost their third straight.

