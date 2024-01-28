Girona returns to Spanish league lead with 1-0 win at Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Girona rebounded from its elimination in the Copa del Rey by defeating Celta Vigo 1-0 to return…

MADRID (AP) — Girona rebounded from its elimination in the Copa del Rey by defeating Celta Vigo 1-0 to return to the Spanish league lead on Sunday.

Portu scored a first-half winner to move Girona a point ahead of Real Madrid, which won 2-1 at Las Palmas on Saturday. Madrid has a game in hand.

“This is a long-distance race,” Girona coach Míchel Sánchez said. “We are in a very nice position and we want to continue this run.”

Girona was coming off a 3-2 loss at Mallorca in the Copa, a result that kept it from reaching the tournament’s semifinals for the first time and ended its 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The team’s only other loss this season came against Madrid at home in the league in September.

Girona has 17 wins in 22 league matches, and the competition’s best attack with 52 goals. No other team has scored more than 45.

Míchel’s team has a tough stretch ahead, with matches against sixth-place Real Sociedad, second-place Madrid and fourth-place Athletic Bilbao.

It was the third straight loss for Rafa Benítez’s Celta, which was coming off two consecutive home defeats against Real Sociedad — one in the league and one in the Copa. The Vigo team stayed in 17th place in the league, two points from the relegation zone.

There were some jeers during and after the match toward Benítez, who is in the first year of a three-year contract with Celta.

“We played against a good team that is at the top for good reason,” Benítez said. “We had our chances but couldn’t capitalize on them.”

Celta could drop into the relegation zone if Sevilla and Cadiz win their matches later Sunday. Sevilla hosts Osasuna and Cadiz hosts Athletic.

Benítez complained about the poor field conditions at Balaídos Stadium, as did Míchel and some Girona players.

Girona conceded some chances but was in control during most of the match.

Portu found the net from inside the area with a low shot by the near post in the 20th minute.

“We have to keep going match by match,” Portu said. “We know that we have been opening a good gap to the other teams fighting for the European places, and that has to be our goal right now.”

Also Sunday, Atletico can join third-place Barcelona on 44 points if it beats Valencia at home.

