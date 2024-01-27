Gelson Dala leads Angola into Africa Cup quarterfinals after win over Namibia

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Gelson Dala scored twice and set up another goal to fire Angola into the quarterfinals…

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Gelson Dala scored twice and set up another goal to fire Angola into the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating neighbor Namibia 3-0 on Saturday.

Both teams played the second half with 10 players in Bouaké.

Dala, who plays for Al-Wakrah in Qatar, took his tournament tally to four as he helped the Sable Antelopes reach the quarterfinals for the third time.

Angola made the better start but goalkeeper Neblú was sent off in the 17th minute when he stopped Bethuel Muzeu’s attempted shot with his hands just outside the penalty area.

Replacement goalkeeper António Signori went on for midfielder Estrela, who had to give way, and produced a fine save at the bottom right corner to stop Deon Hotto from the resulting free kick.

Despite being a man short, Angola scored through Gelson Dala in the 38th when Gilberto sent Fredy through to give him an easy finish.

It became 10 vs. 10 two minutes later when Namibia’s Lubeni Haukongo was sent off with his second yellow card for a foul on Mabululu.

Dala scored with a header from the resulting free kick.

He set up Mabululu to seal the win on a break in the 66th.

Angola will next play the winner between Cameroon and Nigeria. The old rivals were to play later in Abidjan. The Indomitable Lions were back in the stadium where they defeated Nigeria in the 1984 final to win the first of their five titles.

