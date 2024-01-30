Fulham held 0-0 by relegation-threatened Everton in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Fulham’s scoring problems continued as the team was held 0-0 by relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League…

After last week’s exit from both the English League Cup and the FA Cup, the west Londoners failed to bounce back with a win over an Everton side which now sits in the bottom three following Luton’s 4-0 victory over Brighton.

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez, who scored four goals in December, could not replicate last month’s success while Rodrigo Muniz was largely anonymous at Craven Cottage when called upon in the second half.

After its poor showing in front of goal during both cup defeats, the midtable Cottagers’ lack of cutting edge seemed to continue when Jimenez’s shot managed to go out for a throw-in instead of hitting the target.

Everton failed to convert the chance of the match in the 24th minute. Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno parried Ashley Young’s curling free kick into the path of James Tarkowski, who looked set to tap the Toffees ahead. Towering defender Issa Diop had other ideas, positioning himself perfectly and nodding Tarkowski’s rebounded effort onto the crossbar before safety was restored.

