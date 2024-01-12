BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bertrand 47, Southwest 40 Cambridge 61, Sutherland 17 Holdrege 77, Southern Valley 61 Loomis 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 35…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bertrand 47, Southwest 40

Cambridge 61, Sutherland 17

Holdrege 77, Southern Valley 61

Loomis 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Sandhills-Thedford 54

North Platte St. Patrick’s 63, Overton 45

Omaha Westview 71, Omaha South 42

Paxton 72, Wallace 46

Perkins County 62, Wauneta-Palisade 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

