BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bertrand 47, Southwest 40
Cambridge 61, Sutherland 17
Holdrege 77, Southern Valley 61
Loomis 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Sandhills-Thedford 54
North Platte St. Patrick’s 63, Overton 45
Omaha Westview 71, Omaha South 42
Paxton 72, Wallace 46
Perkins County 62, Wauneta-Palisade 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
