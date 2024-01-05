BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 54, Merrimack 44
Bedford 81, Nashua North 76
Bow 63, Kingswood 56
Conant 37, Mascoma Valley 36
Fall Mountain 67, Hillsboro-Deering 44
Farmington 87, Mount Royal 24
Franklin 60, Hinsdale 50
Gilford 46, White Mountains 44
Gorham 71, Moultonborough 48
Green Mountain Union, Vt. 60, Rivendell 57
Groveton 65, Littleton 54
Hanover 36, Coe-Brown 22
Hopkinton 71, Kearsarge 13
Kennett 66, John Stark 40
Laconia 60, Souhegan 40
Lebanon 58, Milford 56
Londonderry 50, Keene 45
Manchester Memorial 57, Goffstown 47
Manchester West 70, Sanborn Regional 57
Mascenic Regional 75, Sunapee 57
Nashua South 66, Trinity 59
Pembroke Academy 55, Pelham 54
Pinkerton 94, Bishop Guertin 61
Plymouth Regional 62, ConVal 54
Portsmouth 73, Salem 69
Portsmouth Christian Academy 41, Newmarket 32
Somersworth 37, Berlin 30
Spaulding 58, Concord 52
St. Thomas Aquinas 68, Belmont 35
Windham 55, Winnacunnet 40
Woodsville 61, Profile 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
