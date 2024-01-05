BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alvirne 54, Merrimack 44 Bedford 81, Nashua North 76 Bow 63, Kingswood 56 Conant 37, Mascoma Valley…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 54, Merrimack 44

Bedford 81, Nashua North 76

Bow 63, Kingswood 56

Conant 37, Mascoma Valley 36

Fall Mountain 67, Hillsboro-Deering 44

Farmington 87, Mount Royal 24

Franklin 60, Hinsdale 50

Gilford 46, White Mountains 44

Gorham 71, Moultonborough 48

Green Mountain Union, Vt. 60, Rivendell 57

Groveton 65, Littleton 54

Hanover 36, Coe-Brown 22

Hopkinton 71, Kearsarge 13

Kennett 66, John Stark 40

Laconia 60, Souhegan 40

Lebanon 58, Milford 56

Londonderry 50, Keene 45

Manchester Memorial 57, Goffstown 47

Manchester West 70, Sanborn Regional 57

Mascenic Regional 75, Sunapee 57

Nashua South 66, Trinity 59

Pembroke Academy 55, Pelham 54

Pinkerton 94, Bishop Guertin 61

Plymouth Regional 62, ConVal 54

Portsmouth 73, Salem 69

Portsmouth Christian Academy 41, Newmarket 32

Somersworth 37, Berlin 30

Spaulding 58, Concord 52

St. Thomas Aquinas 68, Belmont 35

Windham 55, Winnacunnet 40

Woodsville 61, Profile 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.