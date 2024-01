GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alvirne 58, Merrimack 29 John Stark 46, Timberlane 24 Pembroke Academy 70, Pelham 53 Pinkerton 73, Bishop…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 58, Merrimack 29

John Stark 46, Timberlane 24

Pembroke Academy 70, Pelham 53

Pinkerton 73, Bishop Guertin 46

Portsmouth 54, Salem 32

Woodsville 51, Profile 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

