French Cup holder Toulouse loses on penalties to 3rd-tier Rouen in round of 32

PARIS (AP) — French Cup holder Toulouse was eliminated in the round of 32 after agonizingly losing a lengthy penalty shootout at third-tier Rouen on Sunday.

Needing an injury-time equalizer to earn a 3-3 draw, Toulouse then lost the shootout 12-11.

It was particularly frustrating for Chile left back Gabriel Suazo, who scored his first spot kick and then missed Toulouse’s 12th to give Rouen a chance for victory. Midfielder Abdeljalil Sahloune, who also scored with his first kick, converted again to put the Normandy side through.

It means both of last season’s finalists are out with Nantes losing on Saturday.

Another top-flight side joined them as Reims — sixth in the first division — lost 5-4 on penalties at third-tier Sochaux after salvaging a 2-2 draw with a late equalizer from defender Emmanuel Agbadou.

Elsewhere, coach Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg coasted to a 3-1 win at Clermont. Later Sunday, Rennes hosted 10-time winner Marseille in another top-tier clash.

OTHER MATCHES

Lille, which is fifth in Ligue 1, scraped a 1-0 win at fourth-tier Racing Club on the outskirts of Paris thanks to a goal from Iceland midfielder Hakon Haraldsson. Top-flight Le Havre also labored as it won 1-0 at at third-tier Châteauroux

Record 14-time winner Paris Saint-Germain advanced on Saturday along with Nice, whose match was marred by crowd violence. ___

