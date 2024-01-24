Live Radio
France to play Chile in friendly match ahead of European Championship

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 2:36 PM

PARIS (AP) — France will play a friendly match against Chile in March as part of its preparations for the European Championship.

The game will be played at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille on March 26, the French soccer federation said on Wednesday.

Chile will be preparing for the Copa America this summer in the United States.

France had earlier scheduled a March 23 friendly against Germany at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Euro 2024 takes place in Germany from June 14-July 14.

France is in Group D alongside Austria, the Netherlands, and a to-be-determined playoff winner (Poland, Estonia, Wales or Finland).

