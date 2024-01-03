FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|8
|0
|367
|136
|11
|3
|542
|249
|Tulane
|8
|0
|221
|156
|11
|3
|369
|287
|UTSA
|7
|1
|303
|184
|9
|4
|415
|313
|Memphis
|6
|2
|321
|265
|10
|3
|512
|374
|South Florida
|4
|4
|281
|316
|7
|6
|415
|419
|Rice
|4
|4
|220
|197
|6
|7
|384
|365
|Navy
|4
|4
|168
|193
|5
|7
|212
|269
|North Texas
|3
|5
|269
|273
|5
|7
|414
|445
|FAU
|3
|5
|202
|198
|4
|8
|285
|306
|UAB
|3
|5
|247
|298
|4
|8
|359
|443
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|190
|276
|4
|8
|281
|406
|Charlotte
|2
|6
|134
|239
|3
|9
|210
|343
|Temple
|1
|7
|174
|321
|3
|9
|253
|428
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|120
|165
|2
|10
|208
|269
___
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|9
|0
|288
|142
|13
|1
|484
|270
|Louisville
|7
|2
|261
|184
|10
|4
|430
|298
|NC State
|6
|2
|181
|135
|9
|4
|341
|270
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|253
|236
|7
|6
|404
|383
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|257
|191
|7
|6
|384
|311
|Clemson
|4
|4
|189
|178
|9
|4
|388
|274
|Duke
|4
|4
|198
|188
|8
|5
|350
|247
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|278
|254
|8
|5
|449
|355
|Boston College
|3
|5
|197
|261
|7
|6
|323
|368
|Miami
|3
|5
|210
|215
|7
|6
|409
|296
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|129
|242
|6
|7
|306
|330
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|163
|219
|3
|9
|242
|328
|Virginia
|2
|6
|190
|265
|3
|9
|279
|405
|Wake Forest
|1
|7
|136
|220
|4
|8
|243
|326
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|9
|1
|368
|184
|12
|2
|501
|265
|Oklahoma
|7
|2
|351
|239
|10
|3
|542
|305
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|3
|322
|316
|10
|4
|414
|400
|Kansas St.
|6
|3
|340
|211
|9
|4
|482
|273
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|291
|269
|9
|4
|409
|340
|Iowa St.
|6
|3
|265
|221
|7
|6
|341
|296
|Kansas
|5
|4
|290
|245
|9
|4
|452
|345
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|218
|248
|7
|6
|356
|338
|UCF
|3
|6
|268
|269
|6
|7
|407
|335
|TCU
|3
|6
|259
|266
|5
|7
|376
|334
|BYU
|2
|7
|184
|311
|5
|7
|277
|358
|Houston
|2
|7
|188
|314
|4
|8
|284
|378
|Baylor
|2
|7
|203
|331
|3
|9
|277
|400
|Cincinnati
|1
|8
|172
|295
|3
|9
|289
|360
___
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|7
|1
|241
|116
|13
|1
|451
|235
|Idaho
|6
|2
|286
|186
|9
|4
|420
|287
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|309
|167
|8
|4
|479
|262
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|205
|183
|7
|4
|283
|269
|N. Arizona
|5
|3
|242
|215
|5
|6
|303
|340
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|229
|232
|8
|5
|397
|354
|Weber St.
|4
|4
|189
|207
|6
|5
|265
|265
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|257
|247
|5
|6
|372
|359
|E. Washington
|3
|5
|274
|299
|4
|7
|355
|397
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|207
|282
|3
|8
|280
|437
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|155
|345
|3
|8
|226
|434
|N. Colorado
|0
|8
|115
|230
|0
|11
|154
|367
___
Sunday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – National Championship Game at Frisco, Texas: S. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 2 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|184
|130
|8
|3
|349
|264
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|1
|208
|131
|7
|5
|322
|337
|E. Illinois
|4
|2
|154
|128
|8
|3
|260
|217
|Bryant
|4
|2
|241
|142
|6
|5
|343
|287
|SE Missouri
|4
|3
|198
|176
|4
|7
|294
|326
|Tennessee St.
|2
|4
|118
|165
|6
|5
|250
|272
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|105
|143
|4
|7
|176
|321
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|102
|172
|4
|7
|224
|318
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|4
|117
|143
|4
|7
|189
|278
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|5
|73
|166
|3
|7
|220
|315
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|10
|0
|381
|107
|14
|0
|504
|143
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|279
|101
|11
|2
|397
|146
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|282
|115
|10
|3
|471
|175
|Maryland
|4
|5
|237
|239
|8
|5
|386
|292
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|148
|226
|7
|6
|302
|276
|Michigan St.
|2
|7
|108
|278
|4
|8
|191
|340
|Indiana
|1
|8
|182
|304
|3
|9
|266
|359
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|3
|131
|135
|10
|4
|216
|207
|Northwestern
|5
|4
|198
|221
|8
|5
|287
|293
|Wisconsin
|5
|4
|179
|165
|7
|6
|305
|262
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|169
|262
|6
|7
|272
|347
|Illinois
|3
|6
|218
|274
|5
|7
|294
|353
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|139
|158
|5
|7
|216
|219
|Purdue
|3
|6
|208
|274
|4
|8
|287
|365
___
Monday’s Games
College Football Championship at Houston: Michigan vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Villanova
|7
|1
|264
|117
|10
|3
|415
|245
|Albany (NY)
|7
|1
|261
|124
|11
|4
|426
|300
|Richmond
|7
|1
|242
|171
|9
|4
|366
|307
|Delaware
|6
|2
|264
|135
|9
|4
|411
|312
|Elon
|6
|2
|205
|159
|6
|5
|272
|264
|New Hampshire
|4
|4
|295
|256
|6
|5
|412
|325
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|200
|208
|6
|5
|318
|306
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|188
|164
|6
|5
|239
|204
|Campbell
|4
|4
|205
|251
|5
|6
|316
|366
|Towson
|4
|4
|224
|287
|5
|6
|264
|356
|Hampton
|3
|5
|163
|293
|5
|6
|256
|389
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|5
|268
|226
|4
|7
|357
|303
|Maine
|1
|7
|216
|289
|2
|9
|259
|360
|NC A&T
|0
|8
|127
|245
|1
|10
|177
|336
|Stony Brook
|0
|8
|138
|335
|0
|10
|152
|392
___
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|9
|0
|354
|209
|13
|1
|536
|340
|New Mexico St.
|7
|2
|239
|196
|10
|5
|412
|342
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|2
|244
|173
|9
|4
|392
|275
|W. Kentucky
|5
|3
|231
|202
|8
|5
|396
|373
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|5
|207
|213
|4
|8
|291
|337
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|195
|274
|3
|9
|311
|401
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|6
|206
|228
|3
|9
|240
|314
|UTEP
|2
|6
|166
|214
|3
|9
|239
|342
|FIU
|1
|7
|137
|270
|4
|8
|241
|382
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|2
|187
|154
|8
|2
|318
|202
|Yale
|5
|2
|199
|144
|7
|3
|299
|199
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|167
|125
|6
|4
|232
|193
|Princeton
|4
|3
|152
|135
|5
|5
|197
|175
|Penn
|3
|4
|163
|151
|6
|4
|262
|217
|Brown
|3
|4
|154
|211
|5
|5
|255
|290
|Cornell
|2
|5
|121
|172
|3
|7
|182
|248
|Columbia
|1
|6
|107
|158
|3
|7
|156
|182
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|1
|213
|100
|11
|3
|359
|223
|Ohio
|6
|2
|208
|138
|10
|3
|316
|206
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|210
|175
|7
|6
|340
|312
|Buffalo
|3
|5
|132
|151
|3
|9
|251
|329
|Akron
|1
|7
|120
|227
|2
|10
|195
|336
|Kent St.
|0
|8
|116
|268
|1
|11
|176
|415
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|8
|1
|276
|194
|11
|3
|452
|284
|N. Illinois
|5
|3
|240
|159
|7
|6
|324
|273
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|186
|202
|6
|7
|254
|347
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|5
|175
|229
|5
|7
|278
|373
|Ball St.
|3
|5
|154
|157
|4
|8
|219
|293
|W. Michigan
|3
|5
|204
|234
|4
|8
|284
|381
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|4
|1
|191
|126
|9
|3
|430
|345
|Howard
|4
|1
|132
|87
|6
|6
|342
|285
|SC State
|3
|2
|151
|130
|5
|6
|268
|283
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|93
|92
|4
|6
|161
|214
|Norfolk St.
|1
|4
|136
|162
|3
|8
|264
|325
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|69
|175
|1
|10
|198
|415
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|279
|94
|14
|0
|537
|136
|South Dakota
|7
|1
|192
|120
|10
|3
|312
|230
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|269
|166
|11
|4
|572
|299
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|241
|205
|8
|5
|416
|330
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|202
|7
|5
|377
|315
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|221
|212
|6
|5
|288
|293
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|191
|131
|8
|5
|332
|210
|Illinois St.
|4
|4
|259
|194
|6
|5
|361
|225
|Missouri St.
|3
|5
|221
|233
|4
|7
|328
|333
|Murray St.
|1
|7
|128
|282
|2
|9
|183
|383
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|134
|217
|1
|10
|148
|330
|W. Illinois
|0
|8
|60
|371
|0
|11
|138
|509
___
Sunday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – National Championship Game at Frisco, Texas: S. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|2
|319
|196
|8
|6
|450
|358
|San Jose St.
|6
|2
|279
|187
|7
|6
|414
|333
|UNLV
|6
|3
|310
|237
|9
|5
|482
|400
|Air Force
|5
|3
|256
|176
|9
|4
|362
|236
|Wyoming
|5
|3
|215
|175
|9
|4
|329
|290
|Fresno St.
|4
|4
|204
|219
|9
|4
|396
|305
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|245
|276
|6
|7
|431
|451
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|182
|219
|5
|7
|313
|355
|Hawaii
|3
|5
|165
|255
|5
|8
|278
|419
|New Mexico
|2
|6
|210
|301
|4
|8
|327
|421
|San Diego St.
|2
|6
|171
|219
|4
|8
|246
|321
|Nevada
|2
|6
|140
|236
|2
|10
|208
|401
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|6
|1
|228
|156
|7
|5
|325
|368
|Stonehill
|4
|3
|189
|188
|5
|5
|229
|303
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|198
|149
|5
|6
|295
|236
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|220
|156
|4
|6
|272
|264
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|176
|188
|4
|7
|216
|290
|Wagner
|3
|4
|125
|185
|4
|7
|192
|328
|Sacred Heart
|2
|5
|117
|164
|2
|9
|147
|272
|CCSU
|1
|6
|152
|219
|3
|8
|277
|343
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|10
|0
|350
|271
|14
|0
|527
|338
|Oregon
|8
|2
|400
|178
|12
|2
|619
|231
|Arizona
|7
|2
|319
|206
|10
|3
|450
|274
|Oregon St.
|5
|4
|283
|225
|8
|5
|414
|298
|Southern Cal
|5
|4
|360
|329
|8
|5
|544
|447
|Utah
|5
|4
|219
|206
|8
|5
|301
|251
|UCLA
|4
|5
|188
|187
|8
|5
|344
|239
|California
|4
|5
|280
|340
|6
|7
|393
|426
|Washington St.
|2
|7
|235
|270
|5
|7
|380
|337
|Arizona St.
|2
|7
|174
|305
|3
|9
|213
|382
|Stanford
|2
|7
|164
|342
|3
|9
|247
|452
|Colorado
|1
|8
|214
|327
|4
|8
|338
|418
___
Monday’s Games
College Football Championship at Houston: Michigan vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|5
|1
|236
|156
|9
|3
|360
|280
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|245
|153
|7
|4
|406
|283
|Colgate
|4
|2
|164
|183
|6
|5
|251
|359
|Georgetown
|3
|3
|148
|172
|5
|6
|283
|284
|Fordham
|2
|4
|166
|178
|6
|5
|335
|272
|Bucknell
|1
|5
|184
|249
|4
|7
|288
|371
|Lehigh
|1
|5
|135
|187
|2
|9
|203
|343
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|8
|0
|185
|97
|8
|4
|226
|315
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|7
|1
|216
|148
|8
|3
|265
|243
|Davidson
|6
|2
|318
|269
|7
|4
|440
|320
|Butler
|5
|3
|210
|124
|7
|4
|318
|193
|Marist
|4
|4
|163
|223
|4
|7
|191
|326
|San Diego
|4
|4
|210
|199
|4
|7
|253
|277
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|184
|193
|4
|7
|243
|318
|Dayton
|2
|6
|160
|189
|4
|7
|274
|274
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|157
|202
|4
|7
|238
|280
|Valparaiso
|2
|6
|147
|182
|3
|8
|195
|273
|Stetson
|1
|7
|164
|288
|3
|8
|256
|406
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|1
|326
|162
|13
|1
|562
|219
|Missouri
|6
|2
|287
|185
|11
|2
|423
|271
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|195
|221
|9
|4
|413
|264
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|198
|233
|7
|6
|378
|336
|Florida
|3
|5
|244
|269
|5
|7
|341
|331
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|203
|220
|5
|7
|312
|316
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|135
|317
|2
|10
|274
|434
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|9
|0
|293
|185
|12
|2
|476
|266
|Mississippi
|6
|2
|225
|215
|11
|2
|456
|293
|LSU
|6
|2
|343
|264
|10
|3
|592
|364
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|240
|185
|7
|6
|433
|287
|Auburn
|3
|5
|199
|195
|6
|7
|340
|294
|Mississippi St.
|1
|7
|101
|240
|5
|7
|262
|319
|Arkansas
|1
|7
|160
|258
|4
|8
|319
|335
___
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|7
|1
|205
|110
|10
|3
|356
|237
|Mercer
|6
|2
|228
|161
|9
|4
|317
|311
|Chattanooga
|6
|2
|262
|145
|8
|5
|357
|319
|W. Carolina
|5
|3
|296
|204
|7
|4
|413
|305
|Samford
|4
|4
|210
|191
|6
|5
|319
|267
|VMI
|4
|4
|135
|201
|5
|6
|167
|274
|ETSU
|2
|6
|152
|238
|3
|8
|200
|350
|Wofford
|2
|6
|119
|187
|2
|9
|152
|278
|The Citadel
|0
|8
|93
|263
|0
|11
|110
|384
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|6
|1
|230
|131
|6
|5
|267
|281
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|190
|137
|8
|2
|336
|195
|Lamar
|5
|2
|202
|158
|6
|5
|277
|259
|Houston Christian
|3
|3
|136
|160
|5
|5
|261
|278
|SE Louisiana
|3
|4
|212
|176
|3
|8
|278
|313
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|5
|107
|175
|1
|9
|159
|323
|McNeese St.
|0
|6
|119
|232
|0
|10
|191
|381
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|8
|0
|250
|109
|12
|1
|398
|197
|Alabama St.
|6
|3
|169
|135
|7
|4
|227
|159
|Jackson St.
|6
|3
|229
|179
|7
|4
|300
|263
|Alabama A&M
|3
|5
|204
|238
|5
|6
|326
|301
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|151
|176
|3
|8
|203
|286
|MVSU
|1
|7
|101
|194
|1
|10
|132
|298
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|205
|166
|7
|4
|246
|247
|Prairie View
|6
|2
|204
|195
|6
|6
|234
|374
|Southern U.
|5
|5
|210
|205
|6
|5
|255
|223
|Grambling St.
|4
|4
|217
|185
|5
|6
|316
|314
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|226
|223
|3
|8
|288
|360
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|125
|286
|2
|9
|167
|372
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|1
|259
|140
|11
|2
|443
|253
|Appalachian St.
|6
|3
|311
|255
|9
|5
|465
|378
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|3
|206
|218
|8
|5
|360
|310
|Old Dominion
|5
|3
|214
|205
|6
|7
|310
|353
|Georgia St.
|3
|5
|177
|239
|7
|6
|354
|391
|Georgia Southern
|3
|5
|234
|282
|6
|7
|392
|396
|Marshall
|3
|5
|162
|243
|6
|7
|296
|373
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|8
|1
|298
|127
|11
|3
|415
|240
|Texas State
|4
|4
|265
|297
|8
|5
|477
|427
|South Alabama
|4
|4
|256
|168
|7
|6
|430
|273
|Arkansas St.
|4
|4
|247
|229
|6
|7
|352
|395
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|5
|239
|231
|6
|7
|418
|372
|Southern Miss.
|2
|6
|202
|287
|3
|9
|278
|429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|8
|161
|310
|2
|10
|208
|419
___
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|6
|0
|196
|163
|9
|3
|409
|293
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|2
|194
|142
|7
|4
|346
|253
|Tarleton St.
|4
|2
|228
|169
|8
|3
|366
|270
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|220
|150
|6
|5
|350
|261
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|197
|171
|5
|6
|324
|365
|Abilene Christian
|3
|3
|149
|182
|5
|6
|286
|319
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|150
|220
|3
|8
|252
|366
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|137
|174
|2
|9
|254
|416
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|7
|157
|257
|3
|8
|322
|349
___
