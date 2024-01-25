Live Radio
Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 7:48 PM

Thursday

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)

7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines – North

7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $9 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Stephan Jaeger 68a-64b—132 -12
Nicolai Hojgaard 67a-66b—133 -11
Thomas Detry 66b-68a—134 -10
Matthieu Pavon 69b-65a—134 -10
Tony Finau 69a-66b—135 -9
Michael Kim 67b-68a—135 -9
Joseph Bramlett 70b-66a—136 -8
Emiliano Grillo 67b-69a—136 -8
Aaron Rai 66b-70a—136 -8
Zac Blair 69a-68b—137 -7
Chesson Hadley 67b-70a—137 -7
Joe Highsmith 70a-67b—137 -7
Charley Hoffman 70a-67b—137 -7
Mackenzie Hughes 70b-67a—137 -7
Seonghyeon Kim 69a-68b—137 -7
Hideki Matsuyama 66b-71a—137 -7
Maverick McNealy 67b-70a—137 -7
Patrick Rodgers 73a-64b—137 -7
Xander Schauffele 69a-68b—137 -7
Scott Stallings 68a-69b—137 -7
Sami Valimaki 70b-67a—137 -7
Tom Whitney 70a-67b—137 -7
Alexander Bjork 72a-66b—138 -6
Jacob Bridgeman 68a-70b—138 -6
Patrick Cantlay 65b-73a—138 -6
Parker Coody 71b-67a—138 -6
Nick Hardy 67a-71b—138 -6
Beau Hossler 68b-70a—138 -6
Jake Knapp 69b-69a—138 -6
Luke List 70a-68b—138 -6
Taylor Montgomery 68b-70a—138 -6
Chad Ramey 71a-67b—138 -6
Adam Schenk 70a-68b—138 -6
Taiga Semikawa 71a-67b—138 -6
Kevin Yu 64b-74a—138 -6
Tyson Alexander 70b-69a—139 -5
Bronson Burgoon 67b-72a—139 -5
Rafael Campos 70a-69b—139 -5
Trace Crowe 70a-69b—139 -5
Doug Ghim 69b-70a—139 -5
Chris Gotterup 68b-71a—139 -5
Shane Lowry 66b-73a—139 -5
Francesco Molinari 70a-69b—139 -5
Vincent Norrman 68b-71a—139 -5
Taylor Pendrith 73a-66b—139 -5
Robby Shelton 70a-69b—139 -5
Sam Stevens 71b-68a—139 -5
Alejandro Tosti 66b-73a—139 -5
Carson Young 70b-69a—139 -5
Ludvig Aberg 68b-72a—140 -4
Kevin Dougherty 72a-68b—140 -4
Austin Eckroat 68a-72b—140 -4
Harris English 68b-72a—140 -4
Ryo Hisatsune 65b-75a—140 -4
Max Homa 70a-70b—140 -4
Nate Lashley 73a-67b—140 -4
Min Woo Lee 72a-68b—140 -4
Ben Martin 73a-67b—140 -4
Justin Rose 69b-71a—140 -4
Brandt Snedeker 70a-70b—140 -4
Hayden Springer 73b-67a—140 -4
Sahith Theegala 72b-68a—140 -4
Dylan Wu 70a-70b—140 -4
Aaron Baddeley 69b-72a—141 -3
Erik Barnes 72a-69b—141 -3
Akshay Bhatia 70a-71b—141 -3
Keegan Bradley 73a-68b—141 -3
Ryan Brehm 71a-70b—141 -3
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 68b-73a—141 -3
Lanto Griffin 71a-70b—141 -3
Tom Hoge 71a-70b—141 -3
Mark Hubbard 69b-72a—141 -3
Justin Lower 71b-70a—141 -3
Taylor Moore 70a-71b—141 -3
Chandler Phillips 68b-73a—141 -3
Ben Silverman 69b-72a—141 -3
Justin Suh 67b-74a—141 -3
Ben Taylor 70b-71a—141 -3
Will Zalatoris 73a-68b—141 -3
Kevin Streelman 71b-WD

Missed Cut

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72a-70b—142 -2
Cameron Champ 75a-67b—142 -2
Nicolas Echavarria 69b-73a—142 -2
Max Greyserman 69b-73a—142 -2
Garrick Higgo 73a-69b—142 -2
Lee Hodges 68b-74a—142 -2
Sungjae Im 73a-69b—142 -2
Chan Kim 76a-66b—142 -2
Adam Long 72a-70b—142 -2
Peter Malnati 73a-69b—142 -2
Keith Mitchell 71b-71a—142 -2
Collin Morikawa 67b-75a—142 -2
Andrew Novak 71b-71a—142 -2
Greyson Sigg 73a-69b—142 -2
David Skinns 73a-69b—142 -2
Josh Teater 73a-69b—142 -2
Davis Thompson 73a-69b—142 -2
Vince Whaley 73a-69b—142 -2
Gary Woodland 71a-71b—142 -2
Norman Xiong 72a-70b—142 -2
Pierceson Coody 72a-71b—143 -1
Ryan Fox 70b-73a—143 -1
Will Gordon 72a-71b—143 -1
Ben Griffin 72a-71b—143 -1
Harry Hall 75a-68b—143 -1
Ryan McCormick 73a-70b—143 -1
Sam Ryder 71b-72a—143 -1
Roger Sloan 71a-72b—143 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 78a-65b—143 -1
Matt Wallace 73a-70b—143 -1
Hayden Buckley 73a-71b—144 E
Tyler Duncan 75a-69b—144 E
Blaine Hale 74b-70a—144 E
David Lipsky 73a-71b—144 E
Mac Meissner 74a-70b—144 E
Matthew NeSmith 67b-77a—144 E
Victor Perez 71b-73a—144 E
Seamus Power 74a-70b—144 E
Paul Barjon 70b-75a—145 +1
Michael Block 69b-76a—145 +1
Marcus Byrd 68b-77a—145 +1
Joel Dahmen 76a-69b—145 +1
Jason Day 74a-71b—145 +1
Patrick Fishburn 72a-73b—145 +1
Wilson Furr 70b-75a—145 +1
Scott Gutschewski 73b-72a—145 +1
Rico Hoey 68b-77a—145 +1
Billy Horschel 74b-71a—145 +1
Ryan Moore 72b-73a—145 +1
Chez Reavie 74a-71b—145 +1
Matti Schmid 75a-70b—145 +1
Carl Yuan 73b-72a—145 +1
Alex Chiarella 72a-74b—146 +2
Harrison Endycott 72b-74a—146 +2
Chad Hambright 72b-74a—146 +2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71b-75a—146 +2
Nicholas Lindheim 73b-73a—146 +2
Callum Tarren 73b-73a—146 +2
J.B. Holmes 73b-74a—147 +3
Troy Merritt 70b-77a—147 +3
Raul Pereda 73b-74a—147 +3
Davis Riley 73a-74b—147 +3
Eric Cole 74b-74a—148 +4
Ben Kohles 71b-77a—148 +4
Martin Laird 76a-72b—148 +4
Robert Macintyre 78a-70b—148 +4
J.J. Spaun 71b-77a—148 +4
Jimmy Stanger 73b-75a—148 +4
Sepp Straka 73b-75a—148 +4
Cameron Sisk 72b-77a—149 +5
Alex Smalley 73a-76b—149 +5
Adam Svensson 75a-74b—149 +5
Nick Watney 75a-74b—149 +5
Daniel Berger 72b-78a—150 +6
Stewart Cink 74b-76a—150 +6
Chris Naegel 73b-77a—150 +6

