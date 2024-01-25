Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

Thursday
La Jolla, Calif.
a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)
7,765 yards; Par 72
b-Torrey Pines – North
7,258 yards; Par 72
Purse: $9 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Stephan Jaeger
|68a-64b—132
|-12
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|67a-66b—133
|-11
|Thomas Detry
|66b-68a—134
|-10
|Matthieu Pavon
|69b-65a—134
|-10
|Tony Finau
|69a-66b—135
|-9
|Michael Kim
|67b-68a—135
|-9
|Joseph Bramlett
|70b-66a—136
|-8
|Emiliano Grillo
|67b-69a—136
|-8
|Aaron Rai
|66b-70a—136
|-8
|Zac Blair
|69a-68b—137
|-7
|Chesson Hadley
|67b-70a—137
|-7
|Joe Highsmith
|70a-67b—137
|-7
|Charley Hoffman
|70a-67b—137
|-7
|Mackenzie Hughes
|70b-67a—137
|-7
|Seonghyeon Kim
|69a-68b—137
|-7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|66b-71a—137
|-7
|Maverick McNealy
|67b-70a—137
|-7
|Patrick Rodgers
|73a-64b—137
|-7
|Xander Schauffele
|69a-68b—137
|-7
|Scott Stallings
|68a-69b—137
|-7
|Sami Valimaki
|70b-67a—137
|-7
|Tom Whitney
|70a-67b—137
|-7
|Alexander Bjork
|72a-66b—138
|-6
|Jacob Bridgeman
|68a-70b—138
|-6
|Patrick Cantlay
|65b-73a—138
|-6
|Parker Coody
|71b-67a—138
|-6
|Nick Hardy
|67a-71b—138
|-6
|Beau Hossler
|68b-70a—138
|-6
|Jake Knapp
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|Luke List
|70a-68b—138
|-6
|Taylor Montgomery
|68b-70a—138
|-6
|Chad Ramey
|71a-67b—138
|-6
|Adam Schenk
|70a-68b—138
|-6
|Taiga Semikawa
|71a-67b—138
|-6
|Kevin Yu
|64b-74a—138
|-6
|Tyson Alexander
|70b-69a—139
|-5
|Bronson Burgoon
|67b-72a—139
|-5
|Rafael Campos
|70a-69b—139
|-5
|Trace Crowe
|70a-69b—139
|-5
|Doug Ghim
|69b-70a—139
|-5
|Chris Gotterup
|68b-71a—139
|-5
|Shane Lowry
|66b-73a—139
|-5
|Francesco Molinari
|70a-69b—139
|-5
|Vincent Norrman
|68b-71a—139
|-5
|Taylor Pendrith
|73a-66b—139
|-5
|Robby Shelton
|70a-69b—139
|-5
|Sam Stevens
|71b-68a—139
|-5
|Alejandro Tosti
|66b-73a—139
|-5
|Carson Young
|70b-69a—139
|-5
|Ludvig Aberg
|68b-72a—140
|-4
|Kevin Dougherty
|72a-68b—140
|-4
|Austin Eckroat
|68a-72b—140
|-4
|Harris English
|68b-72a—140
|-4
|Ryo Hisatsune
|65b-75a—140
|-4
|Max Homa
|70a-70b—140
|-4
|Nate Lashley
|73a-67b—140
|-4
|Min Woo Lee
|72a-68b—140
|-4
|Ben Martin
|73a-67b—140
|-4
|Justin Rose
|69b-71a—140
|-4
|Brandt Snedeker
|70a-70b—140
|-4
|Hayden Springer
|73b-67a—140
|-4
|Sahith Theegala
|72b-68a—140
|-4
|Dylan Wu
|70a-70b—140
|-4
|Aaron Baddeley
|69b-72a—141
|-3
|Erik Barnes
|72a-69b—141
|-3
|Akshay Bhatia
|70a-71b—141
|-3
|Keegan Bradley
|73a-68b—141
|-3
|Ryan Brehm
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|68b-73a—141
|-3
|Lanto Griffin
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Tom Hoge
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Mark Hubbard
|69b-72a—141
|-3
|Justin Lower
|71b-70a—141
|-3
|Taylor Moore
|70a-71b—141
|-3
|Chandler Phillips
|68b-73a—141
|-3
|Ben Silverman
|69b-72a—141
|-3
|Justin Suh
|67b-74a—141
|-3
|Ben Taylor
|70b-71a—141
|-3
|Will Zalatoris
|73a-68b—141
|-3
|Kevin Streelman
|71b-WD
Missed Cut
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|72a-70b—142
|-2
|Cameron Champ
|75a-67b—142
|-2
|Nicolas Echavarria
|69b-73a—142
|-2
|Max Greyserman
|69b-73a—142
|-2
|Garrick Higgo
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|Lee Hodges
|68b-74a—142
|-2
|Sungjae Im
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|Chan Kim
|76a-66b—142
|-2
|Adam Long
|72a-70b—142
|-2
|Peter Malnati
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|Keith Mitchell
|71b-71a—142
|-2
|Collin Morikawa
|67b-75a—142
|-2
|Andrew Novak
|71b-71a—142
|-2
|Greyson Sigg
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|David Skinns
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|Josh Teater
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|Davis Thompson
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|Vince Whaley
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|Gary Woodland
|71a-71b—142
|-2
|Norman Xiong
|72a-70b—142
|-2
|Pierceson Coody
|72a-71b—143
|-1
|Ryan Fox
|70b-73a—143
|-1
|Will Gordon
|72a-71b—143
|-1
|Ben Griffin
|72a-71b—143
|-1
|Harry Hall
|75a-68b—143
|-1
|Ryan McCormick
|73a-70b—143
|-1
|Sam Ryder
|71b-72a—143
|-1
|Roger Sloan
|71a-72b—143
|-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|78a-65b—143
|-1
|Matt Wallace
|73a-70b—143
|-1
|Hayden Buckley
|73a-71b—144
|E
|Tyler Duncan
|75a-69b—144
|E
|Blaine Hale
|74b-70a—144
|E
|David Lipsky
|73a-71b—144
|E
|Mac Meissner
|74a-70b—144
|E
|Matthew NeSmith
|67b-77a—144
|E
|Victor Perez
|71b-73a—144
|E
|Seamus Power
|74a-70b—144
|E
|Paul Barjon
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Michael Block
|69b-76a—145
|+1
|Marcus Byrd
|68b-77a—145
|+1
|Joel Dahmen
|76a-69b—145
|+1
|Jason Day
|74a-71b—145
|+1
|Patrick Fishburn
|72a-73b—145
|+1
|Wilson Furr
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Scott Gutschewski
|73b-72a—145
|+1
|Rico Hoey
|68b-77a—145
|+1
|Billy Horschel
|74b-71a—145
|+1
|Ryan Moore
|72b-73a—145
|+1
|Chez Reavie
|74a-71b—145
|+1
|Matti Schmid
|75a-70b—145
|+1
|Carl Yuan
|73b-72a—145
|+1
|Alex Chiarella
|72a-74b—146
|+2
|Harrison Endycott
|72b-74a—146
|+2
|Chad Hambright
|72b-74a—146
|+2
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|71b-75a—146
|+2
|Nicholas Lindheim
|73b-73a—146
|+2
|Callum Tarren
|73b-73a—146
|+2
|J.B. Holmes
|73b-74a—147
|+3
|Troy Merritt
|70b-77a—147
|+3
|Raul Pereda
|73b-74a—147
|+3
|Davis Riley
|73a-74b—147
|+3
|Eric Cole
|74b-74a—148
|+4
|Ben Kohles
|71b-77a—148
|+4
|Martin Laird
|76a-72b—148
|+4
|Robert Macintyre
|78a-70b—148
|+4
|J.J. Spaun
|71b-77a—148
|+4
|Jimmy Stanger
|73b-75a—148
|+4
|Sepp Straka
|73b-75a—148
|+4
|Cameron Sisk
|72b-77a—149
|+5
|Alex Smalley
|73a-76b—149
|+5
|Adam Svensson
|75a-74b—149
|+5
|Nick Watney
|75a-74b—149
|+5
|Daniel Berger
|72b-78a—150
|+6
|Stewart Cink
|74b-76a—150
|+6
|Chris Naegel
|73b-77a—150
|+6
