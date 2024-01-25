Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

Thursday La Jolla, Calif. a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course) 7,765 yards; Par 72 b-Torrey Pines – North 7,258 yards;…

Thursday

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)

7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines – North

7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $9 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Stephan Jaeger 68a-64b—132 -12 Nicolai Hojgaard 67a-66b—133 -11 Thomas Detry 66b-68a—134 -10 Matthieu Pavon 69b-65a—134 -10 Tony Finau 69a-66b—135 -9 Michael Kim 67b-68a—135 -9 Joseph Bramlett 70b-66a—136 -8 Emiliano Grillo 67b-69a—136 -8 Aaron Rai 66b-70a—136 -8 Zac Blair 69a-68b—137 -7 Chesson Hadley 67b-70a—137 -7 Joe Highsmith 70a-67b—137 -7 Charley Hoffman 70a-67b—137 -7 Mackenzie Hughes 70b-67a—137 -7 Seonghyeon Kim 69a-68b—137 -7 Hideki Matsuyama 66b-71a—137 -7 Maverick McNealy 67b-70a—137 -7 Patrick Rodgers 73a-64b—137 -7 Xander Schauffele 69a-68b—137 -7 Scott Stallings 68a-69b—137 -7 Sami Valimaki 70b-67a—137 -7 Tom Whitney 70a-67b—137 -7 Alexander Bjork 72a-66b—138 -6 Jacob Bridgeman 68a-70b—138 -6 Patrick Cantlay 65b-73a—138 -6 Parker Coody 71b-67a—138 -6 Nick Hardy 67a-71b—138 -6 Beau Hossler 68b-70a—138 -6 Jake Knapp 69b-69a—138 -6 Luke List 70a-68b—138 -6 Taylor Montgomery 68b-70a—138 -6 Chad Ramey 71a-67b—138 -6 Adam Schenk 70a-68b—138 -6 Taiga Semikawa 71a-67b—138 -6 Kevin Yu 64b-74a—138 -6 Tyson Alexander 70b-69a—139 -5 Bronson Burgoon 67b-72a—139 -5 Rafael Campos 70a-69b—139 -5 Trace Crowe 70a-69b—139 -5 Doug Ghim 69b-70a—139 -5 Chris Gotterup 68b-71a—139 -5 Shane Lowry 66b-73a—139 -5 Francesco Molinari 70a-69b—139 -5 Vincent Norrman 68b-71a—139 -5 Taylor Pendrith 73a-66b—139 -5 Robby Shelton 70a-69b—139 -5 Sam Stevens 71b-68a—139 -5 Alejandro Tosti 66b-73a—139 -5 Carson Young 70b-69a—139 -5 Ludvig Aberg 68b-72a—140 -4 Kevin Dougherty 72a-68b—140 -4 Austin Eckroat 68a-72b—140 -4 Harris English 68b-72a—140 -4 Ryo Hisatsune 65b-75a—140 -4 Max Homa 70a-70b—140 -4 Nate Lashley 73a-67b—140 -4 Min Woo Lee 72a-68b—140 -4 Ben Martin 73a-67b—140 -4 Justin Rose 69b-71a—140 -4 Brandt Snedeker 70a-70b—140 -4 Hayden Springer 73b-67a—140 -4 Sahith Theegala 72b-68a—140 -4 Dylan Wu 70a-70b—140 -4 Aaron Baddeley 69b-72a—141 -3 Erik Barnes 72a-69b—141 -3 Akshay Bhatia 70a-71b—141 -3 Keegan Bradley 73a-68b—141 -3 Ryan Brehm 71a-70b—141 -3 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 68b-73a—141 -3 Lanto Griffin 71a-70b—141 -3 Tom Hoge 71a-70b—141 -3 Mark Hubbard 69b-72a—141 -3 Justin Lower 71b-70a—141 -3 Taylor Moore 70a-71b—141 -3 Chandler Phillips 68b-73a—141 -3 Ben Silverman 69b-72a—141 -3 Justin Suh 67b-74a—141 -3 Ben Taylor 70b-71a—141 -3 Will Zalatoris 73a-68b—141 -3 Kevin Streelman 71b-WD

Missed Cut

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72a-70b—142 -2 Cameron Champ 75a-67b—142 -2 Nicolas Echavarria 69b-73a—142 -2 Max Greyserman 69b-73a—142 -2 Garrick Higgo 73a-69b—142 -2 Lee Hodges 68b-74a—142 -2 Sungjae Im 73a-69b—142 -2 Chan Kim 76a-66b—142 -2 Adam Long 72a-70b—142 -2 Peter Malnati 73a-69b—142 -2 Keith Mitchell 71b-71a—142 -2 Collin Morikawa 67b-75a—142 -2 Andrew Novak 71b-71a—142 -2 Greyson Sigg 73a-69b—142 -2 David Skinns 73a-69b—142 -2 Josh Teater 73a-69b—142 -2 Davis Thompson 73a-69b—142 -2 Vince Whaley 73a-69b—142 -2 Gary Woodland 71a-71b—142 -2 Norman Xiong 72a-70b—142 -2 Pierceson Coody 72a-71b—143 -1 Ryan Fox 70b-73a—143 -1 Will Gordon 72a-71b—143 -1 Ben Griffin 72a-71b—143 -1 Harry Hall 75a-68b—143 -1 Ryan McCormick 73a-70b—143 -1 Sam Ryder 71b-72a—143 -1 Roger Sloan 71a-72b—143 -1 Jhonattan Vegas 78a-65b—143 -1 Matt Wallace 73a-70b—143 -1 Hayden Buckley 73a-71b—144 E Tyler Duncan 75a-69b—144 E Blaine Hale 74b-70a—144 E David Lipsky 73a-71b—144 E Mac Meissner 74a-70b—144 E Matthew NeSmith 67b-77a—144 E Victor Perez 71b-73a—144 E Seamus Power 74a-70b—144 E Paul Barjon 70b-75a—145 +1 Michael Block 69b-76a—145 +1 Marcus Byrd 68b-77a—145 +1 Joel Dahmen 76a-69b—145 +1 Jason Day 74a-71b—145 +1 Patrick Fishburn 72a-73b—145 +1 Wilson Furr 70b-75a—145 +1 Scott Gutschewski 73b-72a—145 +1 Rico Hoey 68b-77a—145 +1 Billy Horschel 74b-71a—145 +1 Ryan Moore 72b-73a—145 +1 Chez Reavie 74a-71b—145 +1 Matti Schmid 75a-70b—145 +1 Carl Yuan 73b-72a—145 +1 Alex Chiarella 72a-74b—146 +2 Harrison Endycott 72b-74a—146 +2 Chad Hambright 72b-74a—146 +2 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71b-75a—146 +2 Nicholas Lindheim 73b-73a—146 +2 Callum Tarren 73b-73a—146 +2 J.B. Holmes 73b-74a—147 +3 Troy Merritt 70b-77a—147 +3 Raul Pereda 73b-74a—147 +3 Davis Riley 73a-74b—147 +3 Eric Cole 74b-74a—148 +4 Ben Kohles 71b-77a—148 +4 Martin Laird 76a-72b—148 +4 Robert Macintyre 78a-70b—148 +4 J.J. Spaun 71b-77a—148 +4 Jimmy Stanger 73b-75a—148 +4 Sepp Straka 73b-75a—148 +4 Cameron Sisk 72b-77a—149 +5 Alex Smalley 73a-76b—149 +5 Adam Svensson 75a-74b—149 +5 Nick Watney 75a-74b—149 +5 Daniel Berger 72b-78a—150 +6 Stewart Cink 74b-76a—150 +6 Chris Naegel 73b-77a—150 +6

