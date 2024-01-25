Live Radio
Fabian Otte hired as goalkeeping coach of US men’s national soccer team

The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 1:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Fabian Otte was hired Thursday as goalkeeping coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team and is to start work with the Americans this summer.

The 33-year-old, who has been Borussia Mönchengladbach’s goalkeeper coach since 2021, will have the title head of goalkeeping and will be responsible for goalkeeper development on youth national teams.

Otte was a goalkeeper at North Carolina State and was goalkeeper coach at Hoffenheim from 2018-20 and assistant goalkeeper coach at Burnley during the 2020-21 season.

