England batter Harry Brook coming home from India tour for personal reasons and won’t be returning

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — England batter Harry Brook is leaving the squad to return home from the tour of India…

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — England batter Harry Brook is leaving the squad to return home from the tour of India for “personal reasons,” the team said Sunday.

“He will not be returning to India,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement, adding that Brook’s family was requesting privacy at this time.

The ECB said a replacement for Brook will be confirmed in due course.

The first of five test matches between India and England starts in Hyderabad on Thursday.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.