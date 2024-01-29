All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|41
|28
|8
|3
|2
|61
|150
|112
|Norfolk
|42
|21
|17
|4
|0
|46
|136
|121
|Newfoundland
|43
|18
|18
|7
|0
|43
|135
|158
|Trois-Rivieres
|43
|19
|20
|2
|2
|42
|124
|154
|Worcester
|41
|18
|18
|3
|2
|41
|115
|137
|Maine
|39
|17
|17
|5
|0
|39
|128
|130
|Reading
|38
|16
|18
|3
|1
|36
|117
|138
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|42
|30
|11
|1
|0
|61
|139
|121
|South Carolina
|40
|24
|14
|2
|0
|50
|144
|125
|Jacksonville
|41
|23
|15
|3
|0
|49
|132
|109
|Florida
|38
|20
|12
|5
|1
|46
|119
|102
|Orlando
|38
|20
|12
|4
|2
|46
|128
|115
|Savannah
|41
|14
|22
|4
|1
|33
|117
|145
|Atlanta
|40
|15
|23
|2
|0
|32
|122
|146
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|40
|25
|9
|3
|3
|56
|169
|133
|Fort Wayne
|42
|22
|16
|1
|3
|48
|135
|135
|Wheeling
|39
|21
|16
|1
|1
|44
|138
|118
|Indy
|40
|20
|16
|4
|0
|44
|118
|128
|Cincinnati
|41
|19
|18
|4
|0
|42
|161
|157
|Kalamazoo
|38
|19
|17
|2
|0
|40
|111
|109
|Iowa
|41
|16
|19
|5
|1
|38
|118
|148
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|39
|29
|8
|2
|0
|60
|159
|106
|Idaho
|41
|26
|13
|1
|1
|54
|180
|139
|Tulsa
|40
|20
|17
|3
|0
|43
|130
|119
|Allen
|41
|18
|21
|1
|1
|38
|143
|171
|Utah
|40
|18
|22
|0
|0
|36
|122
|138
|Rapid City
|41
|17
|22
|2
|0
|36
|129
|154
|Wichita
|40
|12
|22
|6
|0
|30
|118
|169
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 1
Maine 4, Newfoundland 2
Norfolk 5, Adirondack 4
South Carolina 5, Wichita 4
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 2
Tulsa 5, Idaho 2
Toledo 9, Cincinnati 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
