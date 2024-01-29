All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 41 28 8 3…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 41 28 8 3 2 61 150 112 Norfolk 42 21 17 4 0 46 136 121 Newfoundland 43 18 18 7 0 43 135 158 Trois-Rivieres 43 19 20 2 2 42 124 154 Worcester 41 18 18 3 2 41 115 137 Maine 39 17 17 5 0 39 128 130 Reading 38 16 18 3 1 36 117 138

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 42 30 11 1 0 61 139 121 South Carolina 40 24 14 2 0 50 144 125 Jacksonville 41 23 15 3 0 49 132 109 Florida 38 20 12 5 1 46 119 102 Orlando 38 20 12 4 2 46 128 115 Savannah 41 14 22 4 1 33 117 145 Atlanta 40 15 23 2 0 32 122 146

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 40 25 9 3 3 56 169 133 Fort Wayne 42 22 16 1 3 48 135 135 Wheeling 39 21 16 1 1 44 138 118 Indy 40 20 16 4 0 44 118 128 Cincinnati 41 19 18 4 0 42 161 157 Kalamazoo 38 19 17 2 0 40 111 109 Iowa 41 16 19 5 1 38 118 148

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 39 29 8 2 0 60 159 106 Idaho 41 26 13 1 1 54 180 139 Tulsa 40 20 17 3 0 43 130 119 Allen 41 18 21 1 1 38 143 171 Utah 40 18 22 0 0 36 122 138 Rapid City 41 17 22 2 0 36 129 154 Wichita 40 12 22 6 0 30 118 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 1

Maine 4, Newfoundland 2

Norfolk 5, Adirondack 4

South Carolina 5, Wichita 4

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 2

Tulsa 5, Idaho 2

Toledo 9, Cincinnati 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.