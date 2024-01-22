All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|38
|27
|8
|2
|1
|57
|141
|105
|Norfolk
|38
|19
|15
|4
|0
|42
|118
|102
|Worcester
|38
|17
|16
|3
|2
|39
|105
|124
|Newfoundland
|39
|16
|16
|7
|0
|39
|121
|145
|Trois-Rivieres
|40
|17
|19
|2
|2
|38
|117
|143
|Reading
|35
|16
|16
|2
|1
|35
|108
|117
|Maine
|36
|15
|16
|5
|0
|35
|115
|122
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|40
|28
|11
|1
|0
|57
|134
|118
|Jacksonville
|39
|21
|15
|3
|0
|45
|120
|106
|Orlando
|35
|20
|11
|3
|1
|44
|116
|99
|South Carolina
|37
|21
|14
|2
|0
|44
|127
|119
|Florida
|35
|19
|11
|5
|0
|43
|112
|96
|Savannah
|38
|13
|20
|4
|1
|31
|111
|131
|Atlanta
|37
|13
|22
|2
|0
|28
|108
|132
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|37
|24
|8
|2
|3
|53
|157
|124
|Fort Wayne
|40
|20
|16
|1
|3
|44
|128
|133
|Indy
|37
|19
|14
|4
|0
|42
|110
|116
|Cincinnati
|37
|18
|15
|4
|0
|40
|153
|138
|Wheeling
|36
|18
|16
|1
|1
|38
|117
|109
|Kalamazoo
|35
|17
|16
|2
|0
|36
|100
|102
|Iowa
|38
|14
|18
|5
|1
|34
|104
|137
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|36
|27
|7
|2
|0
|56
|147
|97
|Idaho
|38
|25
|11
|1
|1
|52
|172
|127
|Tulsa
|37
|18
|16
|3
|0
|39
|118
|111
|Rapid City
|38
|17
|19
|2
|0
|36
|122
|140
|Allen
|38
|17
|20
|1
|0
|35
|134
|159
|Utah
|37
|15
|22
|0
|0
|30
|108
|131
|Wichita
|37
|12
|20
|5
|0
|29
|112
|152
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Florida 5, Savannah 2
Maine 4, Reading 3
Greenville 3, Jacksonville 1
Norfolk 5, Newfoundland 2
South Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Fort Wayne 5, Worcester 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.
