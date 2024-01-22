All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 38 27 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 38 27 8 2 1 57 141 105 Norfolk 38 19 15 4 0 42 118 102 Worcester 38 17 16 3 2 39 105 124 Newfoundland 39 16 16 7 0 39 121 145 Trois-Rivieres 40 17 19 2 2 38 117 143 Reading 35 16 16 2 1 35 108 117 Maine 36 15 16 5 0 35 115 122

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 40 28 11 1 0 57 134 118 Jacksonville 39 21 15 3 0 45 120 106 Orlando 35 20 11 3 1 44 116 99 South Carolina 37 21 14 2 0 44 127 119 Florida 35 19 11 5 0 43 112 96 Savannah 38 13 20 4 1 31 111 131 Atlanta 37 13 22 2 0 28 108 132

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 37 24 8 2 3 53 157 124 Fort Wayne 40 20 16 1 3 44 128 133 Indy 37 19 14 4 0 42 110 116 Cincinnati 37 18 15 4 0 40 153 138 Wheeling 36 18 16 1 1 38 117 109 Kalamazoo 35 17 16 2 0 36 100 102 Iowa 38 14 18 5 1 34 104 137

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 36 27 7 2 0 56 147 97 Idaho 38 25 11 1 1 52 172 127 Tulsa 37 18 16 3 0 39 118 111 Rapid City 38 17 19 2 0 36 122 140 Allen 38 17 20 1 0 35 134 159 Utah 37 15 22 0 0 30 108 131 Wichita 37 12 20 5 0 29 112 152

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Florida 5, Savannah 2

Maine 4, Reading 3

Greenville 3, Jacksonville 1

Norfolk 5, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 5, Worcester 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

