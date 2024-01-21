All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 38 27 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 38 27 8 2 1 57 141 105 Norfolk 37 18 15 4 0 40 113 100 Worcester 37 17 15 3 2 39 102 119 Newfoundland 38 16 15 7 0 39 119 140 Trois-Rivieres 40 17 19 2 2 38 117 143 Reading 34 16 16 1 1 34 105 113 Maine 35 14 16 5 0 33 111 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 39 27 11 1 0 55 131 117 Jacksonville 38 21 14 3 0 45 119 103 Orlando 34 20 10 3 1 44 114 95 South Carolina 36 20 14 2 0 42 123 117 Florida 34 18 11 5 0 41 107 94 Savannah 37 13 19 4 1 31 109 126 Atlanta 37 13 22 2 0 28 108 132

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 37 24 8 2 3 53 157 124 Indy 37 19 14 4 0 42 110 116 Fort Wayne 39 19 16 1 3 42 123 130 Cincinnati 37 18 15 4 0 40 153 138 Wheeling 36 18 16 1 1 38 117 109 Kalamazoo 35 17 16 2 0 36 100 102 Iowa 38 14 18 5 1 34 104 137

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 36 27 7 2 0 56 147 97 Idaho 38 25 11 1 1 52 172 127 Tulsa 37 18 16 3 0 39 118 111 Rapid City 38 17 19 2 0 36 122 140 Allen 38 17 20 1 0 35 134 159 Utah 37 15 22 0 0 30 108 131 Wichita 37 12 20 5 0 29 112 152

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Reading 5, Maine 1

Norfolk 2, Newfoundland 1

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 3

Florida 7, Savannah 4

Indy 4, Toledo 1

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2

Utah 4, Kansas City 3

Wheeling 3, Iowa 1

Worcester 4, Fort Wayne 3

Idaho 6, Rapid City 1

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

