All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|38
|27
|8
|2
|1
|57
|141
|105
|Norfolk
|37
|18
|15
|4
|0
|40
|113
|100
|Worcester
|37
|17
|15
|3
|2
|39
|102
|119
|Newfoundland
|38
|16
|15
|7
|0
|39
|119
|140
|Trois-Rivieres
|40
|17
|19
|2
|2
|38
|117
|143
|Reading
|34
|16
|16
|1
|1
|34
|105
|113
|Maine
|35
|14
|16
|5
|0
|33
|111
|119
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|39
|27
|11
|1
|0
|55
|131
|117
|Jacksonville
|38
|21
|14
|3
|0
|45
|119
|103
|Orlando
|34
|20
|10
|3
|1
|44
|114
|95
|South Carolina
|36
|20
|14
|2
|0
|42
|123
|117
|Florida
|34
|18
|11
|5
|0
|41
|107
|94
|Savannah
|37
|13
|19
|4
|1
|31
|109
|126
|Atlanta
|37
|13
|22
|2
|0
|28
|108
|132
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|37
|24
|8
|2
|3
|53
|157
|124
|Indy
|37
|19
|14
|4
|0
|42
|110
|116
|Fort Wayne
|39
|19
|16
|1
|3
|42
|123
|130
|Cincinnati
|37
|18
|15
|4
|0
|40
|153
|138
|Wheeling
|36
|18
|16
|1
|1
|38
|117
|109
|Kalamazoo
|35
|17
|16
|2
|0
|36
|100
|102
|Iowa
|38
|14
|18
|5
|1
|34
|104
|137
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|36
|27
|7
|2
|0
|56
|147
|97
|Idaho
|38
|25
|11
|1
|1
|52
|172
|127
|Tulsa
|37
|18
|16
|3
|0
|39
|118
|111
|Rapid City
|38
|17
|19
|2
|0
|36
|122
|140
|Allen
|38
|17
|20
|1
|0
|35
|134
|159
|Utah
|37
|15
|22
|0
|0
|30
|108
|131
|Wichita
|37
|12
|20
|5
|0
|29
|112
|152
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Reading 5, Maine 1
Norfolk 2, Newfoundland 1
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 3
Florida 7, Savannah 4
Indy 4, Toledo 1
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4
Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2
Utah 4, Kansas City 3
Wheeling 3, Iowa 1
Worcester 4, Fort Wayne 3
Idaho 6, Rapid City 1
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.