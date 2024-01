All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 36 25 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 36 25 8 2 1 53 131 99 Newfoundland 36 16 14 6 0 38 115 134 Worcester 35 16 14 3 2 37 98 112 Trois-Rivieres 38 17 18 2 1 37 111 133 Norfolk 35 16 15 4 0 36 107 96 Maine 33 14 14 5 0 33 108 109 Reading 32 14 16 1 1 30 95 110

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 37 26 10 1 0 53 126 110 Orlando 34 20 10 3 1 44 114 95 Jacksonville 36 19 14 3 0 41 110 100 South Carolina 34 19 13 2 0 40 116 110 Florida 33 17 11 5 0 39 100 90 Savannah 36 13 18 4 1 31 105 119 Atlanta 35 13 21 1 0 27 103 123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 35 24 6 2 3 53 155 115 Fort Wayne 37 18 16 1 2 39 116 126 Indy 35 17 14 4 0 38 103 113 Cincinnati 35 16 15 4 0 36 144 134 Kalamazoo 33 17 15 1 0 35 95 95 Wheeling 34 16 16 1 1 34 110 107 Iowa 36 14 16 5 1 34 102 130

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 34 26 7 1 0 53 135 91 Idaho 36 23 11 1 1 48 161 124 Tulsa 36 17 16 3 0 37 115 111 Rapid City 36 17 17 2 0 36 119 129 Allen 38 17 20 1 0 35 134 159 Wichita 36 12 19 5 0 29 112 149 Utah 35 14 21 0 0 28 102 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Worcester at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

